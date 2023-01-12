Menu
Velma Goes to High School in Trailer for HBO Max’s Scooby-Doo Prequel Series: Watch

Premiering January 12th

velma hbo max trailer mindy kaling cartoon animated series scooby doo watch
Velma (HBO Max)
January 12, 2023 | 10:01am ET

    Better find your glasses, because HBO Max has unveiled the official trailer for Velmatheir new origin story of the spectacled Scooby Doo character. The adult animated series premieres today, January 12th.

    In Velma, executive producer Mindy Kaling voices a teen version of Velma Dinkley — an outcast at her high school who gets roped into an eerie on-campus tragedy. “This is my story told my way,” she says at the beginning of the trailer. “And it starts with a murder.”

    The series offers a backstory into how Mystery Inc. came to be, told from Velma’s perspective. Along the way, she meets a vain Daphne (Constance Wu), a cocky Fred (Glenn Howerton), and a new Shaggy-esque character named Norville (Sam Richardson) who definitely doesn’t smoke weed. Notably, however, no dogs are present.

    “You know what 420 is, right?” Norville asks Velma at the trailer’s end. Her response: “Um, yeah, it’s code for ‘adults who still watch cartoons.'” Touché. Watch the official trailer for Velma below.

    The Velma voice cast also features “Weird Al” Yankovic, Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ming-Na Wen, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, Fortune Feimster, Yvonne Orji, Sarayu Blue, Nicole Byer, Shay Mitchell, Debby Ryan, Kulap Vilaysak, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

    Read our review of the series here.

