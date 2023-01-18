Menu
Wednesday Announce New Album Rat Saw God, Share “Chosen to Deserve”: Stream

Plus, a North American and European tour

Wednesday, photo by Zachary Chick
January 18, 2023 | 10:48am ET

    Happy hump day! Wednesday have announced that they will return this spring with their third album Rat Saw God, out April 7th via their new label home Dead Oceans. To celebrate the news, the Asheville indie rock band have shared the new single “Chosen to Deserve” today, as well as a bunch of tour dates for 2023.

    Rat Saw God documents bandleader Karly Hartzman’s coming-of-age in North Carolina, using fuzzed-out guitars and sticky hooks as a vehicle for her intimate, evocative storytelling. The 10-track LP — which includes the previously-released epic “Bull Believer” — is available to pre-order now.

    “Chosen to Deserve” is a prime example of Wednesday’s specific sound, infusing their ’90s-inspired lo-fi rock with a subtle, homey country twang. “‘Chosen to Deserve’ is a writing exercise I gave myself to try to recreate the iconic song by Drive-By Truckers ‘Let There Be Rock’ but with my own experiences from growing up and fucking around and getting into stupid shit,” Hartzman said in a press release. “The video directed by Spencer Kelly shows the setting of my upbringing and antics: my parents’ neighborhood in Greensboro, NC and Lake Myers RV Resort.”

    Related Video

    Wednesday’s 2023 tour begins April 26th in Atlanta. Over the following few weeks, they’ll almost certainly come to a city near you, making stops in Dallas, Los Angeles, Denver, Brooklyn, and many, many more. The tour also includes a Europe run, during which Wednesday will perform at Primavera Sound in both Portugal and Spain, before their hometown finale on July 1st. Cryogeyser, Toner, Tenci, and Advance Base will support various dates throughout the tour. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 20th at 10:00 a.m. local via Ticketmaster.

    Listen to Wednesday’s latest single “Chosen to Deserve” below, and then scroll down to see the details for Rat Saw God and the full list of tour dates.

    Wednesday’s last album was 2021’s Twin Plagues.

    Rat Saw God Artwork:

    Rat Saw God Tracklist:
    01. Hot Grass Smell
    02. Bull Believer
    03. Got Shocked
    04. Formula One
    05. Chosen to Deserve
    06. Bath County
    07. Quarry
    08. Turkey Vultures
    09. What’s So Funny
    10. TV in the Gas Pump

    Wednesday 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl *
    04/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *
    04/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa *
    04/30 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *
    05/01 – Austin, TX @ The Ballroom *
    05/03 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar *
    05/04 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress *
    05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom !
    05/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent *
    05/08 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *
    05/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret *
    05/10 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza *
    05/11 – Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge *
    05/13 – Boise, ID @ The Shredder *~
    05/12-14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
    05/15 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge *
    05/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar *
    05/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *
    05/19 – Little Rock, AR @ Sticky Fingers Rock N Roll Chicken Shack *
    05/20 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers *
    05/21 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East *
    05/27 – Berlin, DE @ Schokoladen
    05/28 – Groningen, NL @ Vera
    05/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Upstairs
    05/31 – Brussels, BE @ Witlof Bar
    06/01 – Paris, FR @ L’International
    06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/05 – Manchester, UK @ YES Basement
    06/06 – London, UK @ Lexington
    06/07 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade
    06/09 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound
    06/10 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre #
    06/16 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #
    06/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer @#
    06/18 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat #
    06/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg #
    06/21 – Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair #
    06/22 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz #
    06/23 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern #
    06/24 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme %
    06/26 – Chicago, IL @ Metro #
    06/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club #
    06/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club #
    06/30 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups #
    07/01 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #

    * = with Cryogeyser
    ! = with Toner
    # = with Tenci
    % = with Advance Base
    @ = with All Dogs
    ~ = with Mannequin Pussy

