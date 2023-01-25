Where to Stream Everything Everywhere All At Once

Everything Everywhere All At Once was a smash hit when it premiered last March, and now that the 2023 Oscar nominations are out, it’s confirmed: This blending of sci-fi, action, and drama from the Daniels (our Filmmakers of the Year) is one for the books.

Michelle Yeoh was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, becoming the first Asian-identifying performer to be recognized in the category. Ke Huy Quan was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, and both Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis were nominated for their supporting characters. The film was also nominated for Oscars in the Costume Design, Original Score, Original Screenplay, Film Editing, and Original Song categories. Notably, it’s up for Best Directing and Best Picture as well. That’s 11 nominations total, the most of any film in the running this year.

Before the Oscars premiere on March 12th, scroll onward to see how you can stream the highly nominated flick.

What Is Everything Everywhere All At Once About?

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s latest film is hard to categorize. On the surface, the movie is about the Quans, a Chinse-American family who runs a laundromat. Throughout the movie, the family laundromat is being audited by the IRS, and matriarch Evelyn (Yeoh) stresses over their finances while also dealing with quite a lot of interpersonal drama — namely, her husband Waymond (Quan) is attempting to serve her divorce papers, and her relationship with daughter Joy (Hsu) is equally rocky.

As viewers quickly realize, however, the film deals with generational trauma and the Quans’ immigrant identity, with rapid-fire editing and action sequences of the type that Yeoh, a stunt legend, has performed for decades. It’s funny and emotional, and as we put it in our review, A Lot.

Is the Movie Streaming?

Everything Everywhere All At Once is currently streaming on Showtime. If you have the Showtime add-on to your Amazon Prime subscription, you can also watch it through Prime Video.

How Can I Watch Other Oscars Nominees?

Check out our guide to where other Oscars contenders, including The Fabelmans, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Elvis, are streaming here.