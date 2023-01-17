Wilco Share Spring 2023 Tour Dates and Short Film from Surprise Chicago Set: Watch

Wilco have revealed a new set of Spring 2023 tour dates in support of last summer’s double album, Cruel Country. The announcement was paired with a short film from the band’s impromptu appearance at Carol’s Pub in Chicago last October.

The run opens in late March with three-night residencies in Chicago; Port Chester, New York; and Reykjavík, Iceland featuring a different setlist every night. Subsequent stops include Orlando, Nashville, and more. The new tour dates wrap in Athens, Ohio on April 30th, but the band have also been booked for festival appearances throughout 2023 including Charleston, South Carolina’s High Water Festival and Birmingham, UK’s Moseley Folk Festival in September.

Tickets for Wilco’s Spring 2023 tour go on sale Friday, January 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale starting January 19th (using code SOUND). Alternatively, you can purchase tickets via Stubhub.

The tour update was met with a number of additional offerings from the band, including a video compilation of their surprise live show at the Chicago honky tonk Carol’s Pub last October. The short film features highlights from the impromptu set like “Story to Tell,” “I Am My Mother,” “Cruel Country” and “Falling Apart (Right Now).” Watch it below.

The band also relaunched Wilcoworld Radio to share 12 hours of original programming like DJ sets from every band member, rare and unreleased live recordings, a deep dive on Cruel Country with Jeff Tweedy, a discussion on the Yankee Hotel Foxtrot 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition, and an “audio mezcal tasting.” The free stream is ongoing through January 24th via the band’s website.

Wilco 2023 Tour Dates:

03/23 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *+

03/25 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *+

03/26 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *+

03/30 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre *+

03/31 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre *+

04/01 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre *+

04/06 – Reykjavík, IS @ Eldborg Hall located at the Harpa Center +

04/07 – Reykjavík, IS @ Eldborg Hall located at the Harpa Center +

04/08 – Reykjavík, IS @ Eldborg Hall located at the Harpa Center +

04/16 – Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

04/18 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock %

04/19 – St. Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheater %

04/20 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall %

04/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing %

04/23 – Athens, GA @ Classic Center %

04/24 – Huntsville, AL @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall %

04/25 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman %

04/27 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre %

04/28 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe %

04/29 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheater %

04/30 – Athens, OH @ Ohio University Templeton Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium

08/19 – Taboão, PT @ Festival Paredes De Coura

09/03 – Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk Festival

+ = Three shows, no repeat setlists

* = w/ Horsegirl

% = w/ The A’s