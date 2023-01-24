Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Willie Nelson is Throwing Himself an Incredible 90th Birthday Concert

Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, Kacey Musgraves, and more will appear at the two-night event at the Hollywood Bowl

Advertisement
Willie Nelson 90th birthday concert
Snoop Dogg (photo via Getty), Willie Nelson (photo by via ACL/PBS), Neil Young (photo by Debi Del Grande)
January 24, 2023 | 9:00am ET

    Everyone loves Willie Nelson, a fact certified by the insane list of guests scheduled to celebrate the artist at two concerts marking his 90th birthday this April. Kacey Musgraves, The Chicks, Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, and more will perform at Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie’s 90th Birthday, going down at the Hollywood Bowl on April 29th and 30th.

    So far, Willie’s birthday bash also promises performances from the man himself, as well as Allison Russell, Beck, Billy Strings, Bobby Weir, Charley Crockett, Chris Stapleton, Edie Brickell, Leon Bridges, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Margo Price, Miranda Lambert, Nathaniel Rateliff, Norah Jones, Orville Peck, Particle Kid, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, The Lumineers, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes and Ziggy Marley. Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

    Two-day packages for Nelson’s 90th birthday party go on general sale Saturday, January 28th at 1:00 p.m. ET, while Capital One Visa and Mastercard holders will have access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, January 25th at 1:00 p.m. ET. Grab tickets via Ticketmaster, and as the event is likely to sell out, find other deals over at Stubhub. More ticket information is available on the event’s website.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Nelson’s shown no signs of slowing down as he nears his seventh decade as an outlaw country legend. He toured throughout 2022 and continued to produce Farm Aid, his beloved festival benefiting family farms. He even released a new album, A Beautiful Time, last year, on the day he turned 89.

    willie nelson 90th birthday lineup poster

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Mudhoney Plastic Eternity Almost Everything

Mudhoney Announce New Album Plastic Eternity, Share Lead Single "Almost Everything": Stream

January 24, 2023

anvil 2023 us tour

Anvil Announce Spring 2023 US Tour, Commence Work on New Album

January 24, 2023

Coheed and Cambria Deafheaven 2023 tour

Coheed and Cambria Announce 2023 North American Tour with Deafheaven

January 24, 2023

Live Nation President Joe Berchtold

Senate Grills Live Nation President Over Taylor Swift Ticket Fiasco

January 24, 2023

Sparks The Girl is Crying in Her Latte Island Records new album 2023 Ron Russell Mael brothers stream

Sparks Announce New Album The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte

January 24, 2023

Ruston Kelly Announces Spring 2023 Tour

January 24, 2023

Aphex Twin Field Day 2023 lineup London Bonobo Arca

Aphex Twin to Headline Field Day Festival 2023

January 24, 2023

oblivion access 2023 lineup

Oblivion Access Festival 2023 Lineup: Godflesh, Tim Hecker, YOB, and More

January 24, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Willie Nelson is Throwing Himself an Incredible 90th Birthday Concert

Menu Shop Search Newsletter