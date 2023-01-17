Korean-American singer and producer Yaeji has detailed her upcoming debut album, With a Hammer, out April 7th via XL Recordings. The news arrives with a run of 2023 North American tour dates and lead single “For Granted.”

Yaeji recorded With a Hammer in New York, London, and Seoul, mixing her dance music roots with Korean indie rock, electronica, and pop from the ‘90s and early 2000s. Collaborators on the album include British musician Loraine James and Baltimore up-and-comer Nourished by Time alongside producers K Wata and Enayet from Yaeji’s extended SLINK NYC crew.

Kicking off on April 6th in Vancouver, Yaeji’s Spring 2023 tour also features stops in Austin, Chicago, Toronto, and more before wrapping in Brooklyn on May 19th. It will also include appearances at both weekends of Coachella. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. As tickets are likely to sell out, fans can also purchase them via Stubhub.

Featuring a bouncy, playful beat, “For Granted” finds Yaeji ruminating about her success. “When I think about it/ I don’t even know/ How it got to be this way,” she sings, before wondering how “it got to be so good.” Watch the self-directed video below.

With a Hammer follows Yaeji’s 2020 mixtape WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던. Since then, she’s reworked Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” for the latter artist’s Club Future Nostalgia remix album and teamed up with South Korean artist Oh Hyuk on the collaborative tracks “29” and “Year to Year.”

With a Hammer Artwork:

With a Hammer Tracklist:

01. Submerge FM

02. For Granted

03. Fever

04. Passed Me By

05. With a Hammer

06. I’ll Remember for You, I’ll Remember for Me

07. Done (Let’s Get It)

08. Ready Or Not (feat. K Wata)

09. Michin (feat. Enayet)

10. Away x 5

11. Happy (feat. Nourished by Time)

12. 1 Thing to Smash (feat. Loraine James)

13. Be Alone in This

Yaeji 2023 Tour Dates:

04/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

04/07 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

04/08 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

04/13 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/25 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

04/27 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

04/28 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

04/29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

05/03 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/05 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

05/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/10 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

05/12 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

05/13 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

05/16 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

05/17 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

05/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel