Korean-American singer and producer Yaeji has detailed her upcoming debut album, With a Hammer, out April 7th via XL Recordings. The news arrives with a run of 2023 North American tour dates and lead single “For Granted.”
Yaeji recorded With a Hammer in New York, London, and Seoul, mixing her dance music roots with Korean indie rock, electronica, and pop from the ‘90s and early 2000s. Collaborators on the album include British musician Loraine James and Baltimore up-and-comer Nourished by Time alongside producers K Wata and Enayet from Yaeji’s extended SLINK NYC crew.
Kicking off on April 6th in Vancouver, Yaeji’s Spring 2023 tour also features stops in Austin, Chicago, Toronto, and more before wrapping in Brooklyn on May 19th. It will also include appearances at both weekends of Coachella. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. As tickets are likely to sell out, fans can also purchase them via Stubhub.
Featuring a bouncy, playful beat, “For Granted” finds Yaeji ruminating about her success. “When I think about it/ I don’t even know/ How it got to be this way,” she sings, before wondering how “it got to be so good.” Watch the self-directed video below.
With a Hammer follows Yaeji’s 2020 mixtape WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던. Since then, she’s reworked Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” for the latter artist’s Club Future Nostalgia remix album and teamed up with South Korean artist Oh Hyuk on the collaborative tracks “29” and “Year to Year.”
With a Hammer Artwork:
With a Hammer Tracklist:
01. Submerge FM
02. For Granted
03. Fever
04. Passed Me By
05. With a Hammer
06. I’ll Remember for You, I’ll Remember for Me
07. Done (Let’s Get It)
08. Ready Or Not (feat. K Wata)
09. Michin (feat. Enayet)
10. Away x 5
11. Happy (feat. Nourished by Time)
12. 1 Thing to Smash (feat. Loraine James)
13. Be Alone in This
Yaeji 2023 Tour Dates:
04/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
04/07 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
04/08 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
04/13 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
04/25 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
04/27 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
04/28 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
04/29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
05/03 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
05/05 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
05/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
05/10 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
05/12 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
05/13 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
05/16 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
05/17 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
05/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel