Elijah Wood Befriends Christina Ricci in Yellowjackets Season 2 Trailer: Watch

Returning to Showtime on March 24th

yellowjackets season 2 teaser trailer watch
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
January 13, 2023

    Showtime has unveiled a new teaser trailer for Season 2 of Yellowjackets ahead of its return on March 24th. Watch the clip’s introduction of Elijah Wood as citizen detective Walter below.

    To open the trailer, the adult version of Natalie (Juliette Lewis) is guided through memories of the disastrous plane crash that began the unfortunate events of the series. “Darkness. We brought it back with us,” Nat says, before we get glimpses of grown-up Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) and Taissa (Tawny Cypress) looking stressed out.

    As ominous music plays in the background, Misty as an adult (Christina Ricci) gives herself a pep talk by saying only “babies cry.” Shortly afterward, she runs into Walter, who says, “Kidnapping, cults, death. Your friendships are a little more complicated than most.” That’s an understatement.

    Related Video

    As you’d expect, flashbacks to the girls’ high school past are also interspersed throughout the clip. Watch the full teaser for Yellowjackets Season 2 below.

    For the upcoming season, co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson returned as showrunners with Jonathan Lisco. Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessel were promoted to the main cast alongside their younger counterparts Liv Hewson and Courtney Eaton. Catch up on everything you need to know about the buzzy show here.

Elijah Wood Befriends Christina Ricci in Yellowjackets Season 2 Trailer: Watch

