Yo La Tengo are set to drop their 16th(!) studio album This Stupid World next month, and ahead of release day, the indie veterans have shared a new single from the record called “Aselestine.” Listen to the track below.

With vocals from Georgia Hubley, “Aselestine” is a more chill look at This Stupid World than rollicking first single “Fallout.” Bass pogos over slow-strummed acoustic guitar in the track, as Hubley’s classic murmur unfurls across four minutes. The song comes with a minimalist music video by Sabrina Nichols, where a singular light grows atop a staticky black background. Watch the calming visualizer below.

This Stupid World is out February 10th via Matador, and pre-orders are ongoing. Titled after the frustrating reality of our ever-chaotic society and hearkening back to the dynamic energy of Yo La Tengo classics like I Can Feel the Heart Beating As One, the band produced the album themselves, and even recorded its base tracks live — a fact that is sure to make for an especially captivating experience when the trio tours this year (tickets on sale now).

Advertisement

Related Video

While you wait for Yo La Tengo’s next album, revisit our ranking of the band’s discography from worst to best.