Eddie Murphy Tests Jonah Hill in You People Trailer: Watch

Eddie Murphy isn’t happy when Jonah Hill asks for permission to marry his daughter (Lauren London) in the trailer for Kenya Barris’ feature directorial debut You People, and he proceeds to test his potential son-in-law by setting him up to fail.

After complaining about Hill’s Ezra Cohen being his wife’s (Nia Long) “white grandaddy coming back to haunt me” during their first sitdown, Murphy decides to find out if his daughter’s partner can take some hard fouls on the basketball court and survive being roasted at the barbershop. “What’s up with white cuz?” Murphy gets asked at the barbershop, leading Ezra to realize he might be in over his head.

Meanwhile, Ezra’s parents (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny) can’t help blurting out microaggressions. When they meet London’s Amira Mohammed for the first time, Ezra’s father compares her braids to the rapper Xzibit’s; apparently, the Pimp My Ride host was the first Black person that came to mind.

However, the couple won’t give up hope. “We’ve built a pretty awesome life together,” Ezra says. “We just need to protect it.” The odds of that happening seem low when the families sit down together and there’s a clash between religions. After Murphy reveals he’s wearing a kufi gifted by Louis Farrakhan, Duchovny says Jews were “technically OG slaves.”

In case viewers somehow didn’t get the point, Dr. Dre’s 1999 classic “What’s the Difference” (featuring a verse from Xzibit himself) plays throughout the clip. Watch the full trailer for You People below.

The movie marks the feature directorial debut for Barris, who co-wrote the script with Hill. It also features Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, and Mike Epps.

You People premieres January 27th on Netflix.