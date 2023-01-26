Young the Giant have unveiled dates for their Summer 2023 tour with German indie rock duo Milky Chance. The bands will be joined by special guests TALK and Rosa Linn on select dates.

The California quintet will kick off their North American trek in Montreal on May 30th, followed by stops in Chicago, Nashville, and more. They’ll also headline two nights in New York City as well as Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rock Amphitheatre before wrapping in Dillon, Colorado on August 31st. Check out the full itinerary below.

Registration for Young the Giant’s artist pre-sale is ongoing via the band’s website, and a Live Nation pre-sale will open on Wednesday, February 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code SOUND). General public ticket access follows on Friday, February 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster, and once tickets go on sale, check here for any deals.

Young the Giant’s fifth LP, American Bollywood, arrived in November. Meanwhile, Milky Chance dropped their latest project, Trip Tape II, in October.

Young the Giant 2023 Tour Dates with Milky Chance:

05/30 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell *

05/31 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach *

06/02 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage *

06/03 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

06/04 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

06/07 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

06/09 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

06/10 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

06/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann *

06/13 – Niagara, NY @ Artpark *

06/16 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

06/17 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *

06/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

06/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center *

06/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion *

06/23 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

06/24 – St. Louis, MO @ St. Louis Music Park *

06/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River Stage Park *

06/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field *

06/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Water Works Park *

06/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre *

07/01 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre *

07/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ^

07/14 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ^

07/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre ^

07/18 – Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island ^

07/20 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre ^

07/21 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center ^

07/22 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheatre ^

07/25 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company ^

07/27 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall ^

07/28 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

07/29 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

08/01 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel ^

08/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair ^

08/04 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater ^

08/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre ^

08/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^

08/11 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Live ^

08/12 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield ^

08/14 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater ^

08/15 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

08/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Greek Theatre at Berkeley ^

08/18 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^

08/19 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre ^

08/20 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre ^

08/30 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

08/31 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater *

* = w/ TALK

^ = w/ Rosa Linn