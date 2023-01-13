As Young Thug fights for his freedom against RICO charges that have been criticized for prosecutorial overreach, Chief Judge Ural Glanville has punished a prospective juror who left the country by assigning a 30-page essay on jury duty.

Via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Juror No. 64 explained in a January 12th appearance before the court that she had traveled to the Dominican Republic on a business trip. She said that she emailed a copy of her travel itinerary to jury services last week, believing she was in compliance with her duties.

When No. 64 didn’t appear for jury duty on January 9th, Glanville sent Fulton County deputies to her home. “I didn’t really know I was in violation until the sheriff showed up,” she said. “I thought I was following directions.”

Glanville found the juror in contempt of court for failure to appear for mandatory jury services, which carries a sentence of up to 20 days in jail and a fine up to $1,000. In order to “purge herself of this contempt,” the judge, who like the juror is Black, ordered her to write an essay about Georgia’s history of jury service.

“Years ago, people who looked like us couldn’t serve on juries,” Glanville said. “It was prohibited.” The essay, which will be run through plagiarism-checking software, must be formatted in APA style and cite 10 primary sources and 10 secondary sources. It is due in three weeks.

Glanville served in the Army Reserves and holds the rank of Brigadier General, and his behavior throughout the trial has been characterized by a stern, perhaps even inflexible leadership style. Last year, he denied Young Thug’s request for a bond, calling the musician a “danger to the community.”

Young Thug has been accused of masterminding a criminal gang under the Young Slime Life banner, while Thugger’s lawyers have argued that YSL is simply a music label. Last month, YSL artist Gunna pleaded guilty to a racketeering charge and was released from prison.