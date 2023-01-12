Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Star in Trailer for Your Place or Mine: Watch

Netflix has today revealed the trailer for Your Place or Mine, the upcoming rom-com starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. It begins streaming February 10th, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

In the film, Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher) are a pair of long-distance best friends who, despite one sexual encounter and many miles between them, have kept in constant contact for 20 years. Peter convinces Debbie, now a single mom, to stay in his New York apartment for a week to finally re-focus on herself; Peter, in return, comes to Debbie’s house in Los Angeles to watch her teenage son.

Their seemingly perfect plan is thwarted, though, when Peter realizes he may have had feelings for Debbie the entire duration of their friendship — meaning the bi-coastal lifestyle has never been so complicated. The comedy also stars Zoe Chao, Wesley Kimmel, Jesse Williams, and Tig Notaro. Watch the trailer for Your Place or Mine below.

Witherspoon is also set to star in Tracy Flick Can’t Win, an upcoming sequel to 1999’s Election. If you need more ideas for some romantic movies to watch as Valentine’s Day approaches, check out Consequence’s recent list of the best romantic movies to stream right now.