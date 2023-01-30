Yves Tumor Announces New Album, 2023 Tour Dates

Yves Tumor has readied a new album titled [deep breath] Praise a Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds). The record is out March 17th via Warp, and today, the artist has shared a new run of tour dates for 2023 as well as the single “Echolalia.”

In addition to its Fiona Apple-level title length, Yves Tumor’s new record sounds intriguing based on its eclectic mix of personnel. Pop producer Noah Goldstein — known for working with Rihanna, Drake, and Frank Ocean — handled the project, while Alan Moulder — of Nine Inch Nails, Smashing Pumpkins, and My Bloody Valentine fame — mixed it. Yves Tumor’s longtime collaborators Chris Greatti, Yves Rothman, and Rhys Hastings also appear, meaning Praise a Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds) is sure to keep up the artist’s unique blend of psychedelic electronica.

The artist’s world tour begins in April with appearances at Coachella. Throughout their spring US run, they’ll tour with Pretty Sick, while a following fall European tour features support from Nation. Izzy Spears, Frost Children, and Evanora Unlimited support select dates as well. See Yves Tumor’s full list of tour dates below. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, February 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with an artist pre-sale kicking off Wednesday, February 1st for those who register through the website.

Advertisement

Related Video

New single “Echolalia” proves much more light hearted than Yves Tumor’s latest, “God Is a Circle.” The track begins with faraway, rumbling bass, but the ominous factor is quickly diminished by club-ready electronic drums. Watch the Jordan Hemingway-directed video for the song below.

Pre-orders for Praise a Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds) are ongoing. Yves Tumor’s last album was 2020’s Heaven to a Tortured Mind — one of the best of the year — while they released the EP The Asymptotical World in 2021.

Yves Tumor 2023 Tour Dates:

04/14–04/16 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music & Arts Festival

04/21-04/23 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music & Arts Festival

04/25 — Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee ^

04/27 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live ^

04/28 — Austin, TX @ Austin Psych Fest

04/29 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory ^

05/01 — New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater ^

05/02 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ^

05/04 — Washington, DC @ Echostage *

05/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

05/06 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom *

05/07 — Montreal, QC @ MTelus *

05/09 — Toronto, ON @ History %

05/10 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic %

05/12 — Chicago, IL @ The Riviera %

05/13 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave %

05/15 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre %

05/17 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

05/18 — Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theatre #

05/20 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo #

05/21 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater #

05/23 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield #

06/02 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/04 — Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

06/07 — Madrid, ES @ Shoko

06/09 — Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Madrid

06/10 — Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

11/09 — Warsaw, PL @ Progresja

11/11 — Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

11/12 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

11/14 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/17 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

11/21 — Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre

11/24 — Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

11/26 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow

11/27 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia

Advertisement

^ = w/ Izzy Spears

*= w/ Frost Children

% = w/ Nation

# = w/ Evanora Unlimited

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include artist pre-sale information.