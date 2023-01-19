Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Zach Bryan Announces 2023 North American Tour

The country star continues his crusade against Ticketmaster

Advertisement
Zach Bryan 2023 North American Tour dates tickets
Zach Bryan, photo by Ben Kaye
Follow
January 19, 2023 | 1:28pm ET

    Zach Bryan has taken the sentiment of his recent live album All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster one step further by sidestepping the ticket platform entirely for his newly announced 2023 North American tour. To accompany the announcement, Bryan shared a video of comedian Theo Von breaking down the relatively affordable ticket prices and his plan for avoiding the issues that plagued Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” pre-sale.

    Kicking off on May 10th in Charlottesville, Virginia, the “Burn Burn Burn North American Tour” will make stops in New Orleans, Denver, New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping in Kansas City on August 30th. Along the way, the country star will make appearances at Hinterland Music Festival, Summerfest, and Windy City Smokeout.

    See the full itinerary below. Register for the chance to purchase tickets via Fair AXS through Sunday, January 29th at 10:00 p.m. ET. Fans who are randomly selected to purchase tickets will be notified via email starting on February 13th with instructions for how to complete their purchase, subject to availability.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Per the video, ticket prices will range from $40 to $130, with service fees capped at $10 to $20 per ticket. As an added bonus, Kevin from The Office (aka Brian Baumgartner) appears in the clip to give a “real customer testimony” before Von goes into detail about how Fair AXS works.

    “We’re out here fighting the good fight with these human snakes at ticket companies and dark art bots on the internet,” Von says to close out the video. “Good luck and here’s to fair pricing for all.” Watch the clip below.

    In September of last year, New Jersey Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr. went after Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing” model in response to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023 tour. Just months later, the ticketing company was forced to cancel the general on-sale for Swift’s tour due to a myriad of technical issues. Ticketmaster is now facing multiple congressional inquiries due to the disastrous pre-sale for the tour, as well as lawsuits from Swift’s fans.

    Advertisement

    Last year, Bryan dropped one of the best albums of 2022 with his massive triple LP American Heartbreak. One of the singles, “Something in the Orange,” earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Solo Performance and was named one of our top songs of the year.

    Zach Bryan 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/15 – Georgetown, TX @ Two Step Inn Festival
    05/10 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
    05/12 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center
    05/13 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
    05/15 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
    05/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    05/20 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
    05/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
    05/24 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
    05/26 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
    05/28 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
    05/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    06/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    06/03 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival
    06/23 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
    06/26 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    06/27 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    07/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
    07/13 – Chicago, IL @ Windy City Smokeout
    07/14-16 – Whitefish, MT @ Under The Big Sky Festival
    07/20-22 – Cullman, AL @ Rock The South
    08/05 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
    08/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    08/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
    08/11 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
    08/14 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
    08/17 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
    08/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
    08/20 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena
    08/21 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    08/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
    08/25 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
    08/27 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
    08/29 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
    08/30 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

    Zach Bryan 2023 North American Tour poster

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

100 gecs 2023 tour dates tickets buy

100 gecs Unveil 2023 Tour Dates

January 19, 2023

Caroline Rose Art of Forgetting new album tracklist artwork Miami song video stream

Caroline Rose Announces New Album The Art of Forgetting, Shares "Miami": Stream

January 19, 2023

model:actriz dogsbody

Model/Actriz Announce Debut Album Dogsbody, 2023 Tour Dates

January 18, 2023

Jane's Addiction 2023 tour dates

Jane's Addiction Announce 2023 US Tour Dates

January 18, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Zach Bryan Announces 2023 North American Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter