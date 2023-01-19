Zach Bryan has taken the sentiment of his recent live album All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster one step further by sidestepping the ticket platform entirely for his newly announced 2023 North American tour. To accompany the announcement, Bryan shared a video of comedian Theo Von breaking down the relatively affordable ticket prices and his plan for avoiding the issues that plagued Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” pre-sale.

Kicking off on May 10th in Charlottesville, Virginia, the “Burn Burn Burn North American Tour” will make stops in New Orleans, Denver, New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping in Kansas City on August 30th. Along the way, the country star will make appearances at Hinterland Music Festival, Summerfest, and Windy City Smokeout.

See the full itinerary below. Register for the chance to purchase tickets via Fair AXS through Sunday, January 29th at 10:00 p.m. ET. Fans who are randomly selected to purchase tickets will be notified via email starting on February 13th with instructions for how to complete their purchase, subject to availability.

Per the video, ticket prices will range from $40 to $130, with service fees capped at $10 to $20 per ticket. As an added bonus, Kevin from The Office (aka Brian Baumgartner) appears in the clip to give a “real customer testimony” before Von goes into detail about how Fair AXS works.

“We’re out here fighting the good fight with these human snakes at ticket companies and dark art bots on the internet,” Von says to close out the video. “Good luck and here’s to fair pricing for all.” Watch the clip below.

In September of last year, New Jersey Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr. went after Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing” model in response to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023 tour. Just months later, the ticketing company was forced to cancel the general on-sale for Swift’s tour due to a myriad of technical issues. Ticketmaster is now facing multiple congressional inquiries due to the disastrous pre-sale for the tour, as well as lawsuits from Swift’s fans.

Last year, Bryan dropped one of the best albums of 2022 with his massive triple LP American Heartbreak. One of the singles, “Something in the Orange,” earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Solo Performance and was named one of our top songs of the year.

Zach Bryan 2023 Tour Dates:

04/15 – Georgetown, TX @ Two Step Inn Festival

05/10 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

05/12 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

05/13 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

05/15 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

05/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/20 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

05/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

05/24 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

05/26 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

05/28 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

05/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

06/03 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

06/23 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

06/26 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/27 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/13 – Chicago, IL @ Windy City Smokeout

07/14-16 – Whitefish, MT @ Under The Big Sky Festival

07/20-22 – Cullman, AL @ Rock The South

08/05 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

08/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

08/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

08/11 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

08/14 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

08/17 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

08/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

08/20 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena

08/21 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

08/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

08/25 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

08/27 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

08/29 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

08/30 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center