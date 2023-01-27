Zach Bryan Taps Maggie Rogers for New Song “Dawns”: Stream

Zach Bryan has teamed up with Maggie Rogers for his new single, “Dawns,” a rare collaboration from the rising country star.

Both powerhouse singers in their own right, Bryan and Rogers’ vocals seem made for each other as they step into the role of ex-lovers. “All is fair in love and war/ So what the hell are we even fightin’ for?” Bryan asks. Rogers fires back by singing, “I’m on your front porch beggin’ for my dawns back/ Give my goddamn records and my clothes back.”

Stream Zach Bryan and Maggie Rogers’ “Dawns” below.

“Dawns” arrives ahead of Bryan’s recently announced “Burn Burn Burn North American Tour,” which will sidestep Ticketmaster entirely as part of his crusade against the beleaguered ticket platform. You can still register to purchase tickets via Fair AXS through Sunday, January 29th at 10:00 p.m. ET. Fans who are randomly selected to purchase tickets will be notified via email starting on February 13th with instructions for how to complete their purchase.

Last year, Bryan released one of the best albums of 2022 with his triple LP American Heartbreak. The breakout single “Something in the Orange” earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Country Solo Performance and was named one of our top songs of the year. Obama was a big fan of the track, too.

Rogers’ most recent album was last summer’s Surrender. She is headed out on a North American run in February; grab your tickets here.