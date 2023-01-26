Menu
Zara Larsson Takes on Her Clone in Cinematic Video for New Song “Can’t Tame Her”: Watch

The first release from her upcoming album

zara larsson
Zara Larsson, photo by Jack Bridgland
Mary Siroky
January 26, 2023 | 5:09pm ET

    Swedish pop artist Zara Larsson is back with upbeat, anthemic new single “Can’t Tame Her,” available today, January 26th via Sommer House/Black Butter Records. The new track has arrived with a cinematic, sci-fi inspired video in which the singer encounters an alternate version of herself and enters a trippy digital world.

    The synth-laden beat and bright drums keep the energy high throughout, and the earworm chorus for the song, which was co-written by Larsson, Karl Ivert, Kian Sang, and MNEK, demands a replay once the song comes to an end. “No you can’t tame the girl/ Cause she runs her own world,” Larsson sings in the chorus.

    According to a statement, this song kicks off a new era for the 25-year old star; Larsson recently took control of her entire recording catalogue, and “Can’t Tame Her” is the first release since the alliance between Larsson’s own Sommer House label and Epic/Black Butter Records. It’s an appropriate way to celebrate a new chapter while we wait on more details regarding a full album, which would be Larsson’s third full-length international project.

    The dynamic music video was shot in Prague and notably features choreography from JaQuel Knight, known for his work with Britney Spears and credited with the iconic choreography in Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” music video.

    Check out the energizing video for “Can’t Tame Her” below.

