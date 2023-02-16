Menu
100 gecs Share New Star-Spangled Single “Hollywood Baby”: Stream

10,000 gecs arrives on March 17th

100 gecs Hollywood Baby single music video stream watch 10000 album tracklist preorder 2023 tour dates tickets
100 gecs’ “Hollywood Baby” video (via YouTube)
February 16, 2023 | 12:00am ET

    100 gecs have premiered their new single “Hollywood Baby” along with the reveal of the full tracklist for their upcoming sophomore album, 10,000 gecs.

    “Hollywood Baby” has been a staple of the 100 gecs’ live repertoire since its debut in late 2021, but now gets its full-fledged studio treatment by the experimental pop duo, comprised of Laura Les and Dylan Brady, with some crucial contributions from drummer (and tourmate) Josh Freese. The ripping track quickly tears away any illusions of Tinseltown glamor as Les tells the titular “Malibu Barbie” to “go pitch your fit/ No one gives a shit/ Better off if you just get over it!”

    100 gecs similarly let the Hollywood scene go up in flames for the song’s accompanying music video, which sees Les and Brady light fireworks inside their apartment while dancing among the smoke and debris. The visual, directed by the duo and edited by longtime collaborator Weston Allen, features plenty of sketchy stunts and decisions, but perhaps the most hardcore moment comes from Les, who takes a spark directly to the eye after one of the first ignitions. Watch 100 gecs’ “Hollywood Baby” music video below.

    Related Video

    Luckily with no injuries caused by the video’s pyrotechnical shoot, the band’s 2023 tour will commence as scheduled in Spring. The North American trek opens in San Jose, California on April 4th and runs through late May with support from Machine Girl and Fever Ray. Browse for seats and deals here.

    The tour will coincide with the arrival of 10,000 gecs on March 17th via Dog Show Records/Atlantic Records. Based on the newly released tracklist (see below), the duo’s second album will also include previous singles “Doritos and Fritos” and “Mememe.” Pre-orders are ongoing.

    100 gecs’ most recent extended offering came in December with the surprise-released Snake Eyes EP.

    10,000 gecs Artwork:

    10,000 gecs Tracklist:
    01. Dumbest Girl Alive
    02. 757
    03. Hollywood Baby
    04. Frog on the Floor
    05. Doritos and Fritos
    06. Billy Knows Jamie
    07. One Million Dollars
    08. The Most Wanted Person in the United States
    09. I Got My Tooth Removed
    10. Mememe

100 gecs Share New Star-Spangled Single "Hollywood Baby": Stream

