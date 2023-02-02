The 2023 Grammy Awards are set to make their grand return to Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5th.

Within the big names leading the charge in nominations (like Kendrick Lamar, Adele, and Brandi Carlile), some artists, like Beyoncé, stand to make history depending on how the night shakes out. In fact, quite a few Grammy records are ripe for breaking, as pointed out by vegasinsider.com.

Starting with Queen Bey, 2023 has already seen Beyoncé take the title of most nominated artist in Grammy history with 88 total nominations, an accolade she shares with her husband Jay-Z. Depending on how many of her nine awards she takes home on Sunday, the 28-time Grammy winner has the potential to surpass Georg Solti and Quincy Jones as the most decorated musician of all time. Beyoncé needs just one Grammy win to pass Jones (28) and four to pass Solti (31).

Beyoncé can also become one of two songwriters who have won Song of the Year twice, and break her streak of Record of the Year losses (which currently stands at eight, the longest in Grammy history).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, her husband and co-most-nominated-artist Jay-Z has the potential to break his tie with Kanye West for most awarded rapper of all time, as they each currently have 24 trophies. Bad Bunny also looks to make history as a rapper, as his album Un Verano Sin Ti could become the first spanish-language record to win Album of the Year and “Moscow Mule” could become the first spanish-language track to win Best Solo Pop Performance.

Rivaling Beyoncé’s dominance, though, is Adele, who has an impressive track record already, and she undoubtedly looks to add a couple more golden gramophones to her collection. The singer currently stands as the only artist ever to win Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year in the same year multiple times. She’s done it twice already, and she’s gunning for a third. Even if she only emerges victorious in Song of the Year, however, she’ll still go down as the first songwriter ever to win three times in that category.

Elsewhere, artists like Alison Krauss and Viola Davis also are in the running for glory. Krauss, who’s the second most awarded female artist, could take first place if she wins two more awards than Beyoncé. Davis, for her part, is one win away from completing her EGOT, a coveted accomplishment in which a performer wins an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. For a breakdown of artists on the cusps of EGOTs, check out our roundup here.

Advertisement

In the world of country music, if either Dolly Parton & Reba McEntire’s “Does He Love You” or Ashley McBryde & Ashley Pearce’s “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” wins, the respective winner would be the first all-female collaboration to win in this category.

For some legendary artists, however, the 65th Grammys won’t be about breaking records, but finally nabbing their first win. ABBA, Dianno Ross, and Björk are all winless, but look to change that on Sunday night.

Time will tell which records stand and which records shatter. Via vegasinsider.com, check out a complete rundown of the 60+ records that could be broken come Sunday. See the full list of 2023 Grammy nominations here.