Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

2023 Grammy Awards: All of the Records That Could Be Broken

Beyoncé needs just four Grammys to become the most decorated musician of all time

Advertisement
Grammy records 2023 nominations
Jay-Z (Photo by Amy Price), Bad Bunny (photo courtesy of artist), and Beyoncé (photo by Mason Poole/Parkwood Media)
Follow
February 2, 2023 | 4:43pm ET

    The 2023 Grammy Awards are set to make their grand return to Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5th.

    Within the big names leading the charge in nominations (like Kendrick Lamar, Adele, and Brandi Carlile), some artists, like Beyoncé, stand to make history depending on how the night shakes out. In fact, quite a few Grammy records are ripe for breaking, as pointed out by vegasinsider.com.

    Starting with Queen Bey, 2023 has already seen Beyoncé take the title of most nominated artist in Grammy history with 88 total nominations, an accolade she shares with her husband Jay-Z. Depending on how many of her nine awards she takes home on Sunday, the 28-time Grammy winner has the potential to surpass Georg Solti and Quincy Jones as the most decorated musician of all time. Beyoncé needs just one Grammy win to pass Jones (28) and four to pass Solti (31).

    Beyoncé can also become one of two songwriters who have won Song of the Year twice, and break her streak of Record of the Year losses (which currently stands at eight, the longest in Grammy history).

    Advertisement

    Meanwhile, her husband and co-most-nominated-artist Jay-Z has the potential to break his tie with Kanye West for most awarded rapper of all time, as they each currently have 24 trophies. Bad Bunny also looks to make history as a rapper, as his album Un Verano Sin Ti could become the first spanish-language record to win Album of the Year and “Moscow Mule” could become the first spanish-language track to win Best Solo Pop Performance.

    Rivaling Beyoncé’s dominance, though, is Adele, who has an impressive track record already, and she undoubtedly looks to add a couple more golden gramophones to her collection. The singer currently stands as the only artist ever to win Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year in the same year multiple times. She’s done it twice already, and she’s gunning for a third. Even if she only emerges victorious in Song of the Year, however, she’ll still go down as the first songwriter ever to win three times in that category.

    Elsewhere, artists like Alison Krauss and Viola Davis also are in the running for glory. Krauss, who’s the second most awarded female artist, could take first place if she wins two more awards than Beyoncé. Davis, for her part, is one win away from completing her EGOT, a coveted accomplishment in which a performer wins an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. For a breakdown of artists on the cusps of EGOTs, check out our roundup here.

    Advertisement

    In the world of country music, if either Dolly Parton & Reba McEntire’s “Does He Love You” or Ashley McBryde & Ashley Pearce’s “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” wins, the respective winner would be the first all-female collaboration to win in this category.

    For some legendary artists, however, the 65th Grammys won’t be about breaking records, but finally nabbing their first win. ABBA, Dianno Ross, and Björk are all winless, but look to change that on Sunday night.

    Time will tell which records stand and which records shatter. Via vegasinsider.com, check out a complete rundown of the 60+ records that could be broken come Sunday. See the full list of 2023 Grammy nominations here.

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

stanning BTS jihope ship series podcast

Stanning BTS ‘Shipisode: Jihope

February 2, 2023

Beyoncé to embark on 2023 tour

Beyoncé Announces "The Renaissance World Tour" [Updated]

February 2, 2023

hamilton leithauser the walkmen human remains mail

The Walkmen's Hamilton Leithauser Receives Surprise Human Remains in the Mail

February 2, 2023

Ozzy Osbourne and Zakk Wylde

Zakk Wylde to Ozzy Osbourne: "When You Are Ready to Roll, We Will Roll"

February 2, 2023

shania twain prince the next rumors collaboration zane lowe apple music giddy up

Shania Twain Rejected Prince's Offer to Collaborate on "The Next Rumours"

February 2, 2023

slipknot bone church stream

Slipknot Unveil Broody New Song "Bone Church": Stream

February 2, 2023

Unknown Mortal Orchestra Announce New Double Album V, Share "Layla": Stream

February 2, 2023

shania twain album review

With Queen of Me, Shania Twain Continues Her Reign as the Ruler of Country-Pop

February 2, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

2023 Grammy Awards: All of the Records That Could Be Broken

Menu Shop Search Newsletter