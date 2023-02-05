2023 Grammy Awards Winners List (Updating Live)

The 2023 Grammy Awards take place on Sunday, February 5th. Beyoncé leads all of this year’s contenders with a total of nine Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. Already the most decorated female artist of all time, Queen Bey could become the most awarded Grammy winner in history if she wins four awards this evening.
Other artists with multiple nominations include Kendrick Lamar, Adele, Brandi Carlile, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, and ABBA.
The majority of the 2023 Grammys will be handed out during the Premiere Ceremony, a pre-show telecast held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT on Sunday. The event will stream live on YouTube. The main telecast will air on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, hosted by Trevor Noah live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
We’ll be updating this post as the winners are announced, and check out our Grammys live blog for a recap of all the biggest moments.
2023 Grammy Nominations
* Winners in bold
Album of the Year:
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Lizzo – Special
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Song of the Year:
Gayle – “abcdefu”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”
Adele – “Easy On Me”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That”
Record of the Year:
ABBA – “Don’t Shut Me Down”
Adele – “Easy On Me”
Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”
Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”
Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius – “You and Me on the Rock”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Best New Artist:
Anitta
Omar Apollo
Domi & JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Måneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Best Alternative Music Album:
Arcade Fire – WE
Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Björk – Fossora
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down
Best Alternative Music Performance:
Arctic Monkeys – “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball”
Big Thief – “Certainity”
Florence + The Machine – “King”
Wet Leg – “Chaise Lounge”
Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius – “Spitting Off the Edge of the World”
Best Rock Performance:
Bryan Adams – “So Happy It Hurts”
Beck – “Old Man”
The Black Keys – “Wild Child”
Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”
IDLES – “Crawl!”
Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9”
Turnstile – “Holiday”
Best Rock Song:
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”
Turnstile – “Blackout”
Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”
The War on Drugs – “Harmonia’s Dream”
Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9″
Best Rock Albums:
The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If
IDLES – Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa
Best Metal Performance:
Ghost – “Call me Little Sunshine”
Megadeth – “We’ll Be Back”
Muse – “Kill or Be Killed”
Ozzy Osbourne feat. Tony Iommi – “Degradation Rules”
Turnstile – “Black Out”
Best Solo Pop Performance:
Adele – “Easy on Me”
Bad Bunny – “Moscow Mule”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy – “God Did”
Best Solo Pop Duo/Group Performance:
ABBA – “Don’t Shut Me Down”
Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”
Coldplay & BTS – “My Universe”
Post Malone & Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”
Best Pop Vocal Album:
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Coldplay – Music of the Sphere
Lizzo – Special
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Best Dance/Electronic Recording:
Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”
Bonobo – “Rosewood”
Diplo & Miguel – “Don’t Forget My Love”
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
Kaytranada feat. H.E.R. – “Intimidated”
RÜFÜS DU SOL – “Intimidated”
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Bonobo – Fragments
Diplo – Diplo
Odesza – The Last Goodbye
RÜFÜS DU SOL – Surrender