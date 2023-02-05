2023 Grammy Awards Winners List (Updating Live)

The 2023 Grammy Awards take place on Sunday, February 5th. Beyoncé leads all of this year’s contenders with a total of nine Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. Already the most decorated female artist of all time, Queen Bey could become the most awarded Grammy winner in history if she wins four awards this evening.

Other artists with multiple nominations include Kendrick Lamar, Adele, Brandi Carlile, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, and ABBA.

The majority of the 2023 Grammys will be handed out during the Premiere Ceremony, a pre-show telecast held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT on Sunday. The event will stream live on YouTube. The main telecast will air on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, hosted by Trevor Noah live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

We’ll be updating this post as the winners are announced, and check out our Grammys live blog for a recap of all the biggest moments.

2023 Grammy Nominations

* Winners in bold

Album of the Year:

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo – Special

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Song of the Year:

Gayle – “abcdefu”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Adele – “Easy On Me”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That”

Record of the Year:

ABBA – “Don’t Shut Me Down”

Adele – “Easy On Me”

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius – “You and Me on the Rock”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Best New Artist:

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Alternative Music Album:

Arcade Fire – WE

Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Björk – Fossora

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

Best Alternative Music Performance:

Arctic Monkeys – “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball”

Big Thief – “Certainity”

Florence + The Machine – “King”

Wet Leg – “Chaise Lounge”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius – “Spitting Off the Edge of the World”

Best Rock Performance:

Bryan Adams – “So Happy It Hurts”

Beck – “Old Man”

The Black Keys – “Wild Child”

Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”

IDLES – “Crawl!”

Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9”

Turnstile – “Holiday”

Best Rock Song:

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

Turnstile – “Blackout”

Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”

The War on Drugs – “Harmonia’s Dream”

Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9″

Best Rock Albums:

The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If

IDLES – Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9

Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

Best Metal Performance:

Ghost – “Call me Little Sunshine”

Megadeth – “We’ll Be Back”

Muse – “Kill or Be Killed”

Ozzy Osbourne feat. Tony Iommi – “Degradation Rules”

Turnstile – “Black Out”

Best Solo Pop Performance:

Adele – “Easy on Me”

Bad Bunny – “Moscow Mule”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy – “God Did”

Best Solo Pop Duo/Group Performance:

ABBA – “Don’t Shut Me Down”

Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”

Coldplay & BTS – “My Universe”

Post Malone & Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Best Pop Vocal Album:

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Coldplay – Music of the Sphere

Lizzo – Special

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Best Dance/Electronic Recording:

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Bonobo – “Rosewood”

Diplo & Miguel – “Don’t Forget My Love”

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

Kaytranada feat. H.E.R. – “Intimidated”

RÜFÜS DU SOL – “Intimidated”

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Bonobo – Fragments

Diplo – Diplo

Odesza – The Last Goodbye

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Surrender