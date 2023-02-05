Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

2023 Grammy Awards Winners List (Updating Live)

Beyoncé leads all of this year's contenders with a total of nine Grammy nominations

Advertisement
2023 Grammy winners
Photo via Getty Images
Consequence Staff
February 5, 2023 | 12:00am ET

    The 2023 Grammy Awards take place on Sunday, February 5th. Beyoncé leads all of this year’s contenders with a total of nine Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. Already the most decorated female artist of all time, Queen Bey could become the most awarded Grammy winner in history if she wins four awards this evening.

    Other artists with multiple nominations include Kendrick Lamar, Adele, Brandi Carlile, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, and ABBA.

    The majority of the 2023 Grammys will be handed out during the Premiere Ceremony, a pre-show telecast held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT on Sunday. The event will stream live on YouTube. The main telecast will air on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, hosted by Trevor Noah live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    We’ll be updating this post as the winners are announced, and check out our Grammys live blog for a recap of all the biggest moments.

    2023 Grammy Nominations

    * Winners in bold

    Album of the Year:
    ABBA – Voyage
    Adele – 30
    Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
    Beyoncé – Renaissance
    Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
    Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
    Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
    Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
    Lizzo – Special
    Harry Styles – Harry’s House

    Song of the Year:
    Gayle – “abcdefu”
    Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
    Taylor Swift – “All Too Well”
    Harry Styles – “As It Was”
    Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
    Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”
    Adele – “Easy On Me”
    Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
    Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That”

    Advertisement

    Record of the Year:
    ABBA – “Don’t Shut Me Down”
    Adele – “Easy On Me”
    Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”
    Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”
    Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius – “You and Me on the Rock”
    Doja Cat – “Woman”
    Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
    Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
    Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
    Harry Styles – “As It Was”

    Best New Artist:
    Anitta
    Omar Apollo
    Domi & JD Beck
    Muni Long
    Samara Joy
    Latto
    Måneskin
    Tobe Nwigwe
    Molly Tuttle
    Wet Leg

    Best Alternative Music Album:
    Arcade Fire – WE
    Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
    Björk – Fossora
    Wet Leg – Wet Leg
    Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

    Advertisement

    Best Alternative Music Performance:
    Arctic Monkeys – “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball”
    Big Thief – “Certainity”
    Florence + The Machine – “King”
    Wet Leg – “Chaise Lounge”
    Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius – “Spitting Off the Edge of the World”

    Best Rock Performance:
    Bryan Adams – “So Happy It Hurts”
    Beck – “Old Man”
    The Black Keys – “Wild Child”
    Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”
    IDLES – “Crawl!”
    Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9”
    Turnstile – “Holiday”

    Best Rock Song:
    Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”
    Turnstile – “Blackout”
    Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”
    The War on Drugs – “Harmonia’s Dream”
    Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9″

    Advertisement

    Best Rock Albums:
    The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
    Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If
    IDLES – Crawler
    Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
    Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
    Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

    Best Metal Performance:
    Ghost – “Call me Little Sunshine”
    Megadeth – “We’ll Be Back”
    Muse – “Kill or Be Killed”
    Ozzy Osbourne feat. Tony Iommi – “Degradation Rules”
    Turnstile – “Black Out”

    Best Solo Pop Performance:
    Adele – “Easy on Me”
    Bad Bunny – “Moscow Mule”
    Doja Cat – “Woman”
    Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
    Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
    Harry Styles – “As It Was”
    DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy – “God Did”

    Advertisement

    Best Solo Pop Duo/Group Performance:
    ABBA – “Don’t Shut Me Down”
    Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”
    Coldplay & BTS – “My Universe”
    Post Malone & Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
    Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

    Best Pop Vocal Album:
    ABBA – Voyage
    Adele – 30
    Coldplay – Music of the Sphere
    Lizzo – Special
    Harry Styles – Harry’s House

    Best Dance/Electronic Recording:
    Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”
    Bonobo – “Rosewood”
    Diplo & Miguel – “Don’t Forget My Love”
    David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
    Kaytranada feat. H.E.R. – “Intimidated”
    RÜFÜS DU SOL – “Intimidated”

    Advertisement

    Best Dance/Electronic Album:
    Beyoncé – Renaissance
    Bonobo – Fragments
    Diplo – Diplo
    Odesza – The Last Goodbye
    RÜFÜS DU SOL – Surrender

Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Paul McCartney and Linda McCartney

Paul McCartney Documentary Coming from Director Morgan Neville

February 4, 2023

grammys 2023 performers and presenters awards recording academy

2023 Grammy Awards (Live Blog)

February 4, 2023

Public Image LTD. compete for Eurovision

Public Image Ltd. Will Not Represent Ireland at Eurovision After Losing in Qualifying Round

February 3, 2023

Stranger Things Eddie Munson Metallica Funko Pop

Stranger Things' Eddie Munson "Master of Puppets" Scene Gets the Funko Pop! Treatment

February 3, 2023

beyonce ticketmaster senate judiciary committee renaissance tour pop music news

Senate Judiciary Committee "Watching" Ticketmaster Ahead of Beyoncé Ticket Sales

February 3, 2023

Korn surprise EP

Korn Surprise Release New Requiem Mass EP: Stream

February 3, 2023

blood and butter caroline polachek

Song of the Week: Caroline Polachek Lets the Sun Shine with "Blood and Butter"

February 3, 2023

Motley Crue John 5 official photo

Mötley Crüe Unveil First Official Band Photo Featuring New Guitarist John 5

February 3, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

2023 Grammy Awards Winners List (Updating Live)

Menu Shop Search Newsletter