Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

2023 Grammys: Ozzy Osbourne Wins Two Awards

The Prince of Darkness earned trophies for Best Metal Performance and Best Rock Album

Advertisement
Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne, photo by David Brendan Hall
February 5, 2023 | 5:32pm ET

    Ozzy Osbourne was a big winner at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 5th), winning two of the four categories in which he was nominated. The trophies were handed out during the premiere ceremony, prior to the main televised event.

    The Prince of Darkness earned Best Rock Album for Patient Number 9, while his song “Degradation Rules” (featuring his Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi) took home Best Metal Performance. Ozzy’s song “Patient Number 9” (featuring the late Jeff Beck) was nominated for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance, but lost out to Brandi Carlile’s “Broken Horses” in both of those categories.

    Producer Andrew Watt and Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo (who contributed to Patient Number 9) accepted the awards on Ozzy’s behalf.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “We had so much fun making this album,” said Watt, while accepting the Best Metal Performance honor. “We got to unite Ozzy and Tony together [for “Degradation Rules”] and make a great song. So I talked to Ozzy on the car ride on the way over and he had two messages for the people: ‘I love you all … and fuck off!'”

    When accepting Best Rock Album, Watt named a number of the artists who worked on Patient Number 9, including late musicians Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck.

    Ozzy Osbourne
     Editor's Pick
    Ozzy Osbourne Cancels 2023 Concerts, Indicates His Touring Career Has Ended

    Prior to this year, Ozzy won Grammys in 2014 for Black Sabbath’s “God Is Dead?”; for a live rendition of Sabbath’s “Iron Man” in 2000; and for his solo track “I Don’t Want To Change the World” in 1994.

    Advertisement

    The Grammy wins come just days after Ozzy announced that his touring days are over due to his ongoing health struggles.

    For an updated list of tonight’s Grammy winners, click here.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Stranger Things Eddie Munson Metallica Funko Pop

Stranger Things' Eddie Munson "Master of Puppets" Scene Gets the Funko Pop! Treatment

February 3, 2023

Korn surprise EP

Korn Surprise Release New Requiem Mass EP: Stream

February 3, 2023

Motley Crue John 5 official photo

Mötley Crüe Unveil First Official Band Photo Featuring New Guitarist John 5

February 3, 2023

Iggy & The Stooges' Raw Power Gets New 50th Anniversary Legacy Edition: Stream It Now

February 3, 2023

The Damned new album 2023

The Damned Announce New Album Darkadelic, Unveil Single "The Invisible Man": Stream

February 3, 2023

Ozzy Osbourne and Zakk Wylde

Zakk Wylde to Ozzy Osbourne: "When You Are Ready to Roll, We Will Roll"

February 2, 2023

slipknot bone church stream

Slipknot Unveil Broody New Song "Bone Church": Stream

February 2, 2023

Anti-Flag Justin Sane interview

Anti-Flag's Justin Sane Talks New Album, Global Warming, War in Ukraine, and More

February 2, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

2023 Grammys: Ozzy Osbourne Wins Two Awards

Menu Shop Search Newsletter