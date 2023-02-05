Ozzy Osbourne was a big winner at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 5th), winning two of the four categories in which he was nominated. The trophies were handed out during the premiere ceremony, prior to the main televised event.

The Prince of Darkness earned Best Rock Album for Patient Number 9, while his song “Degradation Rules” (featuring his Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi) took home Best Metal Performance. Ozzy’s song “Patient Number 9” (featuring the late Jeff Beck) was nominated for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance, but lost out to Brandi Carlile’s “Broken Horses” in both of those categories.

Producer Andrew Watt and Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo (who contributed to Patient Number 9) accepted the awards on Ozzy’s behalf.

“We had so much fun making this album,” said Watt, while accepting the Best Metal Performance honor. “We got to unite Ozzy and Tony together [for “Degradation Rules”] and make a great song. So I talked to Ozzy on the car ride on the way over and he had two messages for the people: ‘I love you all … and fuck off!'”

When accepting Best Rock Album, Watt named a number of the artists who worked on Patient Number 9, including late musicians Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck.

Prior to this year, Ozzy won Grammys in 2014 for Black Sabbath’s “God Is Dead?”; for a live rendition of Sabbath’s “Iron Man” in 2000; and for his solo track “I Don’t Want To Change the World” in 1994.

The Grammy wins come just days after Ozzy announced that his touring days are over due to his ongoing health struggles.

