2023 Inkcarceration Festival Lineup: Limp Bizkit, Pantera, Slipknot, and More

The three-day fest at the Ohio State Reformatory also features Lamb of God, Megadeth, Volbeat, GWAR, and more

InkCarceration 2023 festival lineup
Limp Bizkit (photo by Rodrigo Fredes), Pantera (photo by Amy Harris) and Slipknot (photo by Melinda Oswandel)
February 1, 2023 | 12:13pm ET

    The Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival has revealed its 2023 lineup, featuring headliners Limp Bizkit, Pantera and Slipknot.

    The festival is set for July 14th-16th at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio, where the movie The Shawshank Redemption was filmed. Single day and weekend passes are on sale now via Inkcarceration’s official website or StubHub.

    In addition to the headliners, the three-day extravaganza will feature performances from Lamb of God, Megadeth, Volbeat, Bush, In This Moment, GWAR, Highly Suspect, Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm, Motionless In White, Coal Chamber and more.

    “We’re celebrating our 5th anniversary with a killer lineup representing each year of Inkcarceration, as well as over 50 bands who are new to the festival,” Dan Janssen, general manager and co-creator of Inkcarceration, said in a statement. “This year is all about serving an incredible experience to our fans that show up for us year after year, and we can’t wait to celebrate together with them in July!”

    In addition to the music, Inkcarceration will have nightly tattoo competitions hosted by musician and Big Brother alum Jenncity, and judged by tattoo artists Caleb Neff, Brian Adamson and Mat Helton. Complimentary tours of the famous Ohio State Reformatory prison will be held all weekend. Other attractions include gourmet food, beverages, camping and the Haunted House attraction Blood Prison (for additional purchase).

    View the day-by-day lineups in the festival poster below, and pick up tickets here or here.

    InkCarceration 2023 poster

