Adam Lambert on Covering Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey, Plus the Future of Queen

The Queen frontman also discusses his starring role in the Sofia Coppola-produced Fairyland

Adam Lambert high drama queen podcast interview Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Adam Lambert, photo by Joseph Sinclair
February 25, 2023 | 4:00am ET

    Adam Lambert joins Kyle Meredith to talk High Drama, his new album of inspired covers.

    The Queen frontman tells us about tackling the set while working on his upcoming 1970s-influenced musical, wanting to give songs like Lana Del Rey’s “West Coast” and Billie Eilish’s “Getting Older” a stronger rock vibe, and how his friendship with Boy George painted the way he covered a Culture Club classic.

    Lambert also discusses his role in the upcoming Sofia Coppola-produced Fairyland, his wanting to do more acting, and what’s next for Queen.

    Listen to Adam Lambert talk High Drama, Queen, and more in the new episode above, or via the YouTube player below. As always, please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

Adam Lambert on Covering Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey, Plus the Future of Queen

