Adam Lambert joins Kyle Meredith to talk High Drama, his new album of inspired covers.

The Queen frontman tells us about tackling the set while working on his upcoming 1970s-influenced musical, wanting to give songs like Lana Del Rey’s “West Coast” and Billie Eilish’s “Getting Older” a stronger rock vibe, and how his friendship with Boy George painted the way he covered a Culture Club classic.

Lambert also discusses his role in the upcoming Sofia Coppola-produced Fairyland, his wanting to do more acting, and what’s next for Queen.

