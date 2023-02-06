Matthew McConaughey Is the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll (and Ass Kicking) in Agent Elvis Teaser: Watch

Superstars aren’t always who they seem to be on the surface. Elvis Presley, for example, moonlights as a vigilante spy in the new teaser for Netflix’s upcoming Agent Elvis, with none other than Matthew McConaughey voicing the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Co-created and co-executive produced by Priscilla Presley, the adult animated series hits Netflix in March.

Agent Elvis follows a fictionalized version of Elvis, who’s covertly inducted into a secret government spy program called TCB. Throughout the teaser, Elvis’ training includes walking on the moon, shaking hands with President Nixon, and kicking lots of ass — all while shaking his hips and signing autographs in-between. “Every once in a while, man accomplishes the impossible,” Elvis says in the beginning. “All it takes is someone with a dream. ‘Cause when man dreams, he can change the world.” See the full Agent Elvis teaser below.

John Eddie also co-created and co-executive produced Agent Elvis, and serves as co-showrunner along with head writer Mike Arnold. McConaughey also serves as an executive producer.

Advertisement

Related Video

Elvis’ life story was also recently documented in Baz Luhrmann’s maximalist biopic Elvis, which earned Austin Butler his first Golden Globe award and a lifetime of memes. Before we hear McConaughey’s take, revisit our ranking of the actor’s best roles.