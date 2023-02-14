Alec Baldwin’s Rust to Resume Shooting in Spring Alongside Documentary About Halyna Hutchins

Rust, the Western starring Alec Baldwin struck by tragedy when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on set, will resume production this spring. A documentary about Hutchins will be made alongside the film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, several members of the original Rust crew will return to complete the production, including director Joel Souza, who was also injured during the shooting. There will be some new faces joining the production: Bianca Cline (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) will be the film’s new cinematographer, and she plans to donate her salary to charity.

The production resumes after the crew reached a settlement with Hutchin’s widower, Matthew Hutchins, who now serves as executive producer. The agreement also offers Hutchins and the couple’s son an insurance payout, as well as a portion of Rust’s profits.

When production began in 2021, Rust employed several non-union crew members. Now, the film will be completed under union agreements. Stunt coordinator Allan Graf is among the names returning to the project, while safety officers Gary Jensen and Paul Jordan and production designer Christine Brandt are joining the effort for the first time. All working weapons and ammunition are now banned from the project, meaning there will no longer be blanks on set.

Baldwin will return to Rust, where some of his scenes still need to be filmed, despite being charged with involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins’ death after a gun he was practicing drawing fired and hit her in the stomach. Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was also charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, while assistant director Dave Halls signed a plea agreement to settle a charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon. A new armorer, props master, and assistant director have not been named.

In addition to Rust, director Rachel Mason and producer Julee Metz will spearhead a documentary on the life of Hutchins, from her upbringing on a Soviet naval base and in Kyiv, Ukraine to her career as a cinematographer. Her time on Rust will also be included in the project. Matthew Hutchins will executive produce the documentary as well.