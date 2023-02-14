Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Alec Baldwin’s Rust to Resume Shooting in Spring Alongside Documentary About Halyna Hutchins

New safety officers and protocol have been introduced

Advertisement
rust resume shooting
Alec Baldwin, photo via Santa Fe County Sherriff’s Office
February 14, 2023 | 3:26pm ET

    Rustthe Western starring Alec Baldwin struck by tragedy when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on set, will resume production this spring. A documentary about Hutchins will be made alongside the film.

    According to The Hollywood Reporter, several members of the original Rust crew will return to complete the production, including director Joel Souza, who was also injured during the shooting. There will be some new faces joining the production: Bianca Cline (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) will be the film’s new cinematographer, and she plans to donate her salary to charity.

    The production resumes after the crew reached a settlement with Hutchin’s widower, Matthew Hutchins, who now serves as executive producer. The agreement also offers Hutchins and the couple’s son an insurance payout, as well as a portion of Rust’s profits.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    When production began in 2021, Rust employed several non-union crew members. Now, the film will be completed under union agreements.  Stunt coordinator Allan Graf is among the names returning to the project, while safety officers Gary Jensen and Paul Jordan and production designer Christine Brandt are joining the effort for the first time. All working weapons and ammunition are now banned from the project, meaning there will no longer be blanks on set.

    Baldwin will return to Rust, where some of his scenes still need to be filmed, despite being charged with involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins’ death after a gun he was practicing drawing fired and hit her in the stomach. Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was also charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, while assistant director Dave Halls signed a plea agreement to settle a charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon. A new armorer, props master, and assistant director have not been named.

    In addition to Rust, director Rachel Mason and producer Julee Metz will spearhead a documentary on the life of Hutchins, from her upbringing on a Soviet naval base and in Kyiv, Ukraine to her career as a cinematographer. Her time on Rust will also be included in the project. Matthew Hutchins will executive produce the documentary as well.

    Advertisement
Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

steven spielberg tom cruise you saved hollywood's ass

Steven Spielberg to Tom Cruise: "You Saved Hollywood's Ass"

February 14, 2023

Ant-Man Wasp Quantumania Review

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Is Goofy Delicious Fun: Review

February 14, 2023

best romantic movies to stream right now guide valentine's day streaming watch

Best Romantic Movies to Stream Right Now

February 14, 2023

children of the corn trailer stephen king movie horror news watch teaser

Stephen King's Children of the Corn Gets Reimagined in Trailer for New Film: Watch

February 13, 2023

Joel David Moore Avatar the way of water Kyle Meredith podcast interview

Joel David Moore on the Avatar Sequels and That Bones Crossover Moment

February 13, 2023

Plane sequel ship mike colter lionsgate human trafficking

Plane Sequel, Ship, to Star Mike Colter

February 13, 2023

dick tracy warren beatty tcm special film movie actor news watch

Warren Beatty Locks Up Dick Tracy Rights in Surreal Television Stunt: Watch

February 13, 2023

The Wedding Singer Why It's Good

Adam Sandler’s The Wedding Singer Is the Ultimate Love Letter to the ‘80s

February 13, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Alec Baldwin's Rust to Resume Shooting in Spring Alongside Documentary About Halyna Hutchins

Menu Shop Search Newsletter