All of the Best Super Bowl Commercials (Updating)

Crown Royal’s Ad with Dave Grohl

Dave Grohl lists off the numerous reasons to thank our neighbors to the north in an ad for Crown Royal. The Foo Fighters frontman kicks off his salute to Canada by mentioning the country’s many “legends of music” including Joni Mitchell, Céline Dion, Oscar Peterson, and his recent on-stage bandmates RUSH. He then rattles Canada’s other notable achievements like hockey, peanut butter, and the whoopee cushion. He also reveals a football-related fun-fact by crediting the Canadians for the earliest iteration of what later became America’s Game. “Yeah!” Grohl insists. “Look it up!” — Bryan Kress

PopCorners’ Breaking Bad Ad with Walt and Jesse

Hopefully Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul got an RV full of cash for reprising their Breaking Bad roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in an ad for PopCorners, a popped corn snack. The 60-second spot features sanitized versions of classic Breaking Bad dialogue. “Yo!” Jesse says after eating White Cheddar flavor and taking off a gas mask, “These are the bomb!” Also be on the lookout for a cameo from Walt and Jesse’s old pal, Tuco Salamanca (played by Raymond Cruz). — Wren Graves

Workday’s “Rock Star” Ad with Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, and Joan Jett

Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, Joan Jett, and Gary Clark Jr. all make appearances in Workday’s “Rock Star” Super Bowl ad. The clip opens at a KISS concert with Paul Stanley turning to the camera to offer his two cents about “corporate types” who erroneously refer to themselves as “rock stars.” From there we get the definition of a “real rock star” from the legends themselves. The biggest highlight comes in seeing Ozzy in full office space attire, sitting amongst his fellow cubicle dwellers. — Jon Hadusek

Doritos’ Ad with Jack Harlow, Elton John, and Missy Elliott

Jack Harlow learns to heed Missy Elliott’s advice in Doritos’ Super Bowl commercial, which sees him quitting rap to become a successful triangle player — only to lose the award for Triangle Player of the Year to Elton John. — Eddie Fu

Busch Beers’ Ad with Sarah McLachlan

The ASPCA and all major broadcasting companies owe Sarah McLachlan an apology for inextricably linking her music with the saddest videos of puppies you’ve ever seen. She knows it, too, which is probably why she was down to spoof her commercials with the non-profit for a new bit with Busch beer. “Three things are required in the great outdoors,” our flannel-clad spokesman tells us. “Food, drink, and shelter.” Cue McLachlan peering out from a tent with an unassuming wolf, reciting her trademark public service announcement, winning us over again by proving that she’s more than happy to poke fun at herself. — Abby Jones

Dunkin’ Donuts Ad with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Everyone’s favorite Dunkin’ lover has officially leveled up from meme to brand partner thanks to this ad, where Ben Affleck handles the drive-thru window at his beloved coffee shop (so that’s what those photos were from!). Affecting his best Boston accent, Affleck hands shocked fans their coffee and indulges in a few selfies before his celebrity wife pulls up to the window. “What are you doing here? Is this what you do when you say you’re going to work all day?” J-Lo asks. Now we just need to give Affleck the Dunkin’ job for real — surely he’d be happier that way. — Carys Anderson