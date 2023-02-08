Menu
Alter Bridge Announce New 2023 US Tour Leg with Sevendust

The run of May shows follows Alter Bridge's current leg with Mammoth WVH

Alter Bridge Sevendust 2023 US tour
Alter Bridge’s Myles Kennedy (photo by Antonio Marino Jr.) and Sevendust’s Lajon Witherspoon (photo by Amy Harris)
February 8, 2023 | 12:05pm ET

    Alter Bridge are in the midst of of a headlining North American tour, and have just added another US leg to the trek. The new dates will kick off in May, and feature support from Sevendust.

    The brief spring outing launches May 6th in Greensboro, North Carolina, and runs through a May 19th show in Dothan, Alabama, leading up to Alter Bridge’s May 20th appearance at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida. An artist pre-sale using the code BLACKBIRD begins today (February 8th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, while a Live Nation pre-sale starts Thursday (February 9th) at 10 a.m. local time (code: CHORUS) at the same link. Fans can also purchase tickets via StubHub.

    The new run will follow the tour’s current leg, which launched January 25th in Tampa, Florida, and wraps up April 1st in Highland, California. Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH are providing support on these dates.

    Both tour legs are coming in support of Alter Bridge’s 2022 album, Pawns & Kings, which includes the new single “Holiday.”

    Sevendust’s Lajon Witherspoon Talks Upcoming Album, Band’s Longevity, and More

    Sevendust, meanwhile, have been working on a new album, as singer Lajon Witherspoon told Heavy Consequence backstage at the 2022 Louder Than Life festival. “It’s heavy, it’s Sevendust … and we can’t wait for everyone to hear it,” he declared.

    Check out Alter Bridge’s tour dates below, followed by the music video for “Holiday.” Pick up tickets to either leg of the outing via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

    Alter Bridge’s 2023 North American Tour Dates:
    02/08 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *
    02/10 – Waterloo, NY @ Del Lago Casino Resort ^
    02/11 – Toronto, ON @ History ^
    02/14 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *
    02/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre At Old National Centre *
    02/17 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Showroom *
    02/18 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *
    03/10 – Quapaw, OK @ Downstream Casino Resort #
    03/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland #
    03/14 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory #
    03/15 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion #
    03/17 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall #
    03/18 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom #
    03/20 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom #
    03/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center #
    03/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre #
    03/25 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino ^
    03/28 – Anaheim, CC @ House Of Blues #
    03/29 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre #
    03/31 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy’s Grande Expo Hall #
    04/01 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Theater At Yaamava Casino Resort ^
    05/06 – Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall !
    05/07 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues !
    05/09 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore !
    05/11 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre !
    05/13 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee
    05/14 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal !
    05/16 – Pensacola, FL @ Saenger Theatre !
    05/17 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore !
    05/19 – Dothan, AL @ The Plant !
    05/20 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

    ^ = w/ Mammoth WVH
    * = w/ Mammoth WVH and Red
    # = w/ Mammoth WVH and Pistols at Dawn
    ! = w/ Sevendust

