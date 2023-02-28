Alvvays and Alex G Announce Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Better make sure all your sad indie friends are still breathing, because Alvvays and Alex G have announced a handful of co-headlining tour dates for Summer 2023.

The seven-day aunt kicks off on August 23rd at Brooklyn’s Prospect Park Bandshell. Together, they’ll make stops in Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and Buffalo.

An artist pre-sale begins this Wednesday, March 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time, with a general on-sale beginning Friday the 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Prior to hitching up with Alex G, Alvvays will embark on their own headlining world tour beginning in Ottawa, Ontario March 1st. Those dates will primarily take them through Canada and Europe featuring support from Disq, Big Rig, and Ex-Vöid, along with a show at the Hollywood Bowl on August 13th with Maggie Rogers. Get tickets to their upcoming dates here.

Alex G also has a number of UK/European tour dates on the itinerary, as well as festival appearances at Coachella and Bonnaroo. Get tickets to his upcoming dates here.

Alvvays are touring in support of their recent album Blue Rev, while Alex is promoting his own LP God Save the Animals — Consequence ranked both of those among the Top 50 Albums of 2022.

Alvvays 2023 Tour Dates:

03/01 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre $

03/02 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre $

03/03 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS $

03/04 – London, ON @ London Music Hall $

03/05 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic $

03/08 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre #

03/09 – Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre #

03/10 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway #

03/11 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall #

03/13 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory $

03/15 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom #

03/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom #

03/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom #

05/24 – London, UK @ Forum &

05/25 – London, UK @ Forum &

05/26 – Derbyshire, UK @ Bearded Theory Festival

05/27 – Bristol, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival

05/28 – Nottingham, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival

05/30 – Manchester, UK @ New Century &

05/31 – Glasgow, UK @ Galvanizers &

06/02 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

06/04 – Paris, France @ Trabendo &

06/05 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique &

06/06 – Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus &

06/08 – Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound

06/09 – Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound

6/9-6/11 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival

07/28 – Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival

08/13 – Hollywood Bowl @ Los Angeles, CA ^

08/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park *

08/25 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

08/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Dell Center *

08/27 – Martha’s Vineyard, MA @ Beach Road Festival

08/28 – Toronto, ON @ The Budweiser Stage *

08/30 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak *

08/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

09/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Art Park *

$ = w/ Disq

# = w/ Big Rig

& = w/ Ex-Vöid

^ = w/ Maggie Rogers

* = w/ Alex G

Alex G 2023 Tour Dates:

03/16 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street ~

03/17 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 ~

03/18 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz ~

03/20 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds University Stylus ~

03/21 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms ~

03/22 – Bristol, UK @ SWX Bristol ~

03/23 – London, UK @ Roundhouse ~

03/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Tolhuistuin ~

03/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso ~

03/28 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix ~

03/30 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust ~

03/31 – Copenhagen, DK @ Store Vega ~

04/01 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg ~

04/03 – Munich, DE @ Ampere ~

04/04 – Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9 ~

04/05 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix ~

04/06 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo ~

04/16 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

04/23 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

05/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court Block Party

05/14 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom ^

06/16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

05/27 – London, UK @ Wide Awake Festival

05/28 – Cardiff, WS @ The Tramshed

05/29 – Liverpool, UK @ Furnace

05/30 – Bournemouth, UK @ O2 Academy Bournemouth

06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/08 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/09-11 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

08/12 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out

08/13 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Square %

08/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park *

08/25 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

08/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Dell Center *

08/27 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony #

08/28 – Toronto, ON @ The Budweiser Stage *

08/30 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak *

08/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

09/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Art Park *

~ = w/ Momma

^ = w/ Caroline Polachek

% = w/ Black Belt Eagle Scout

* = w/ Alvvays

# = w/ Casandra Jenkins