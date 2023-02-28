Menu
Alvvays and Alex G Announce Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Supporting their respective 2022 albums

Alvvays (photo by Norman Wong) and Alex G (photo by Chris Maggio)
February 28, 2023 | 10:49am ET

    Better make sure all your sad indie friends are still breathing, because Alvvays and Alex G have announced a handful of co-headlining tour dates for Summer 2023.

    The seven-day aunt kicks off on August 23rd at Brooklyn’s Prospect Park Bandshell. Together, they’ll make stops in Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and Buffalo.

    An artist pre-sale begins this Wednesday, March 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time, with a general on-sale beginning Friday the 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Prior to hitching up with Alex G, Alvvays will embark on their own headlining world tour beginning in Ottawa, Ontario March 1st. Those dates will primarily take them through Canada and Europe featuring support from Disq, Big Rig, and Ex-Vöid, along with a show at the Hollywood Bowl on August 13th with Maggie Rogers. Get tickets to their upcoming dates here.

    Alex G also has a number of UK/European tour dates on the itinerary, as well as festival appearances at Coachella and Bonnaroo. Get tickets to his upcoming dates here.

    Alvvays are touring in support of their recent album Blue Rev, while Alex is promoting his own LP God Save the Animals Consequence ranked both of those among the Top 50 Albums of 2022.

    Alvvays 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/01 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre $
    03/02 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre $
    03/03 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS $
    03/04 – London, ON @ London Music Hall $
    03/05 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic $
    03/08 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre #
    03/09 – Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre #
    03/10 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway #
    03/11 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall #
    03/13 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory $
    03/15 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom #
    03/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom #
    03/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom #
    05/24 – London, UK @ Forum &
    05/25 – London, UK @ Forum &
    05/26 – Derbyshire, UK @ Bearded Theory Festival
    05/27 – Bristol, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival
    05/28 – Nottingham, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival
    05/30 – Manchester, UK @ New Century &
    05/31 – Glasgow, UK @ Galvanizers &
    06/02 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound
    06/04 – Paris, France @ Trabendo &
    06/05 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique &
    06/06 – Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus &
    06/08 – Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound
    06/09 – Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound
    6/9-6/11 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival
    07/28 – Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival
    08/13 – Hollywood Bowl @ Los Angeles, CA ^
    08/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park *
    08/25 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *
    08/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Dell Center *
    08/27 – Martha’s Vineyard, MA @ Beach Road Festival
    08/28 – Toronto, ON @ The Budweiser Stage *
    08/30 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak *
    08/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *
    09/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Art Park *

    $ = w/ Disq
    # = w/ Big Rig
    & = w/ Ex-Vöid
    ^ = w/ Maggie Rogers
    * = w/ Alex G

    Alex G 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/16 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street ~
    03/17 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 ~
    03/18 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz ~
    03/20 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds University Stylus ~
    03/21 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms ~
    03/22 – Bristol, UK @ SWX Bristol ~
    03/23 – London, UK @ Roundhouse ~
    03/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Tolhuistuin ~
    03/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso ~
    03/28 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix ~
    03/30 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust ~
    03/31 – Copenhagen, DK @ Store Vega ~
    04/01 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg ~
    04/03 – Munich, DE @ Ampere ~
    04/04 – Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9 ~
    04/05 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix ~
    04/06 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo ~
    04/16 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
    04/23 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
    05/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court Block Party
    05/14 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom ^
    06/16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
    05/27 – London, UK @ Wide Awake Festival
    05/28 – Cardiff, WS @ The Tramshed
    05/29 – Liverpool, UK @ Furnace
    05/30 – Bournemouth, UK @ O2 Academy Bournemouth
    06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/08 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/09-11 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret
    08/12 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out
    08/13 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Square %
    08/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park *
    08/25 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *
    08/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Dell Center *
    08/27 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony #
    08/28 – Toronto, ON @ The Budweiser Stage *
    08/30 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak *
    08/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *
    09/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Art Park *

    ~ = w/ Momma
    ^ = w/ Caroline Polachek
    % = w/ Black Belt Eagle Scout
    * = w/ Alvvays
    # = w/ Casandra Jenkins

    Aleg G and Alvvays Tour

