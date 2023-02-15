Menu
Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell Perform “Hawk for the Dove” on Fallon: Watch

From Shires' 2022 LP Take It Like a Man


The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
February 15, 2023 | 10:10am ET

    Amanda Shires stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform her song “Hawk for the Dove” — with a little help from her husband Jason Isbell.

    With Shires shredding on her violin as usual, her appearance with Isbell was rounded out with a full backing band to beef up the track’s dramatic, old Western ambiance. Watch the performance below.

    “Hawk for the Dove” appears on Shires’ 2022 album Take It Like a Man. Isbell plays guitar throughout the LP, including on fellow single “Empty Cups.” Revisit Kyle Meredith’s interview with Shires about the project here.

    Shires and Isbell are 2023’s Record Store Day ambassadors. To celebrate the occasion, they’ll release a joint project called The Sound Emporium EP.

