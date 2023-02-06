AMC Theaters Will Price Movie Tickets Based on Seat Location

AMC Theaters will soon begin pricing movie tickets based on a seat’s proximity to the screen.

The new pricing structure will roll out at select AMC locations in New York, Chicago, and Kansas City starting Friday, February 10th, with the plan to go into effect all all domestic AMC locations before year’s end.

Under this new pricing structures, moviegoers will have the option to pay more or less for tickets depending on where they choose to sit. The highest-priced option, known as Preferred Sightline seats, are located in the middle of the theater. Standard Sightline are described as the seats that are “the most common” in theaters and are available for the traditional cost of a ticket. Finally, Value Sightline seats are those in the front row of the theater, as well as select ADA seats, and are priced at a lower price than standard sightline seats.

Related Video

AMC Stubs A-List members will be able to reserve seats in the Preferred Sightline Section at no additional cost.

Advertisement

The move puts movie ticket pricing more in line with other areas of entertainment, such as concerts and festivals, where fans have the option to pay more for better access. “We know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing,” said Eliot Hamlisch, executive VP and CMO at AMC Theatres, in a statement. “Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience.”