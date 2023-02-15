Meryl Streep, Edward Norton, and More Face a Terrifying Future in Extrapolations Trailer: Watch

Climate change has all but destined a global wasteland, but in the trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ series Extrapolations, that dystopia is full of movie stars like Meryl Streep, Forest Whitaker, and Edward Norton. Watch the celebrities take on a scary new future below.

The Extrapolations trailer digs at society’s tendency to conduct business as usual despite a mounting list of social, political, economic, and climate crises. A family wears rain boots to church to continue worship while a flood drowns the pews; the upper-class lounge on a speedboat as they float past melting ice caps. “Here’s what you need to know about global warming,” one man (Matthew Rhys) says. “It will all go to shit at the end of the century. We’ll be dead. We’ll have to miss it. But we’ll be smiling in gold-plated coffins.”

From writer, director, and executive producer Scott Z. Burns (Contagion), the eight-episode first season of Extrapolations tells eight interwoven stories over a 33-year time period. In addition to the names already mentioned, [long breath] Yara Shahidi, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Heather Graham, Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, Neska Rose, Judd Hirsch, Cherry Jones, and Michael Gandolfini star, as do [another long breath] Indira Varma, Diane Lane, Adarsh Gourav, Gaz Choudhry, Keri Russell, Gemma Chan, Marion Cotillard, Hari Nef, Eiza González, Tobey Maguire, Ben Harper, Murray Bartlett, and MaameYaa Boafo.

The first three episodes of Extrapolations premiere on Apple TV+ Friday, March 17th. From there, one episode will drop every Friday through April 21st.