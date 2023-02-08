New Jersey electro-pop trio A R I Z O N A has signed with Fueled By Ramen, Consequence can exclusively announce today (February 8th). Along with news of the signing, the group has released their latest single “Moving On” with an accompanying music video.

Consisting of guitarist Nathan Esquite, keyboardist David Labuguen, and lead vocalist Zachary Charles, the band originally formed in Boston at Berklee College of Music. The trio was drawn together by a mutual passion for production and songwriting as well as their shared upbringing in New Jersey. Their 2017 debut album GALLERY generated a massive online following for the group, and after the release of their 2019 album ASYLUM, the band spent years performing on the road and perfecting their signature slicked back electro-pop sound.

Now, the group is releasing original music for the first time in four years. The synth-infused “Moving On” is accompanied by a video fittingly filmed in Round Rock, with visuals of rolling desert landscapes serving as an homage to their namesake and love for Arizona (the state, not the band).

“The video symbolizes what A R I Z O N A means for us, and what we hope it can be for other people: a place where misfits and outcasts can belong,” Labuguen tells Consequence. “A safe space for all of our humanity. A beacon of hope for everyone who wants to give up and feels like they can’t keep going — we’ll be alright if we keep ‘moving on.'”

As the band joins the FBR roster, they’ll be in good company alongside acts like Fall Out Boy, Meet Me @ The Altar, and Twenty One Pilots. “If you asked 13-year-old me what his dream was, his eyes would light up as he started listing some of his favorite bands — Paramore, Panic! At The Disco, The Academy Is…, and Forgive Durden — and how much he’s inspired by them to one day be in a band that tours the world and is signed to Fueled By Ramen,” Esquite tells Consequence. “I just turned 31 and 13-year-old me couldn’t be prouder knowing that we’re releasing our new single ‘Moving On’ with Fueled By Ramen!”

“Zachary, David and Nathan are uniquely talented individuals that form an even more remarkable trio. It’s exciting to be working with a band that have not only an inspiring creative vision, but also an incredible work ethic and boundless ambition,” adds Mike Easterlin, co-president of Fueled By Ramen. “The team and I were already big fans of their music, and after watching them grow from afar, we couldn’t be more thrilled for A R I Z O N A to be a part of the Fueled By Ramen family, and to partner with them on their next project.”

Look out for a forthcoming project from the band on the label, and get an exclusive first look at the music video for “Moving On” below.