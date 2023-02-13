Menu
Arrested Development to Leave Netflix in March 2023

The Bluths set sail on March 15th

Arrested Development
February 13, 2023 | 5:14pm ET

    The losses keep coming for Netflix: Arrested Development will be leaving its library in March. The last day to stream the beloved sitcom is March 14th.

    Created by Mitchell Hurwitz and starring Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Jeffrey Tambor, Jessica Walter, Portia de Rossi, Tony Hale, David Cross, Michael Cera, and Alia Shawkat in an ensemble cast, Arrested Development was an intelligent, million-jokes-per-minute, critically acclaimed sitcom when it premiered on Fox in 2003. After three underperforming seasons, however, it was canceled in 2006, only for Netflix to revive the show years later.

    Two more seasons aired on the streamer in 2013 and 2018-2019, respectively, but the reboot — shot in an unconventional structure to accommodate its stars’ busy schedules — failed to capture the same spark as the original. Around the same time, Tambor was accused of sexual assault by a former assistant and co-star. For now, Netflix is the only place to watch all five seasons of the show, while Hulu currently has the first three seasons available — which is really all you need anyway.

    Cutting Arrested Development follows the news of Netflix’s upcoming password-sharing rules, which will restrict subscribers from sharing an account with people outside their immediate household. No wonder the platform’s been losing subscribers.



