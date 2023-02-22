Atmosphere Announce New Album, Share Origins of “Okay”: Exclusive

Origins is a recurring series giving artists a space to break down everything that went into their latest release. Today, Atmosphere’s Slug digs into their new single, “Okay.”
Minnesota hip-hop duo Atmosphere have announced their new album, So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously, out May 5th via Rhymesayers Entertainment. As a preview, they’ve released the lead single, “Okay,” and its accompanying video. What’s more, they’ve announced an upcoming tour (grab your seats here).
After releasing over two dozen studio albums in their more than 25-year career, Atmosphere’s newest album explores areas of discomfort unprecedented to the group. The impact of the 2020 lockdown and American civil unrest weaves together a narrative throughout the album of tension and paranoia.
“Okay” relays a message of comfort to those who are struggling in the current state of our world. The duo, made up of rapper Slug and producer Ant, felt deeply impacted by the events of 2020, including the murder of George Floyd, which happened in their hometown of Minneapolis.
“Being here in this community during this time felt like we could no longer depend on our past experiences to guide us forward. there was a sense of progress, but also, shit was feeling dystopian,” Slug tells Consequence. “I wasn’t ready to turn my existence (or my car) into a Mad Max sequel. The dust is still settling, but I wrote this while wanting to remind my loved ones and myself that regardless of the external conflicts happening around us, we are here for each other.”
Slug drops bars of positivity over a twinkling instrumental, expressing his hope for the future despite the circumstances. “It’ll be okay/ Even if you’re feeling like there ain’t no way,” he raps. “You’re still with us today/ It’s gonna be okay.”
Check out the music video for “Okay” — featuring actor Taryn Manning, rappers Murs and Chino XL, and professional wrestler “Platinum” Max Caster — and read about the Slug’s inspirations for the single below.
In support of the album, Atmosphere will head out on a run of European and US tour dates. See the schedule below. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, February 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Look for deals on Stubhub once they sell out.
So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously Artwork:
So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously Tracklist:
01. Okay
02. Eventide (feat. Shepard Albertson)
03. Sterling
04. Dotted Lines
05. In My Head
06. Crop Circles
07. Portrait
08. It Happened Last Morning
09. Thanxiety
10. September Fools’ Day
11. Talk Talk (feat. Bat Flower)
12. Watercolors
13. Holding My Breath
14. Still Life (feat. Murkage Dave)
15. After Tears (feat. Sa-Roc)
16. Positive Space
17. Bigger Pictures
18. Truth & Nail
19. Sculpting with Fire
20. Alright (Okay Reprise)
Atmosphere 2023 Tour Dates:
05/11 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
05/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
05/13 – Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9
05/15 – Paris, FR @ La Bellevilloise
05/17 – Berlin, DE @ Hole44
05/19 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset
05/20 – Stockholm, SE @ Kägelbanan
05/21 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
05/25 – Monterey, CA @ Cali Roots
06/16 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green