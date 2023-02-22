Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Atmosphere Announce New Album, Share Origins of “Okay”: Exclusive

Inspired by 2020, the George Floyd protests, and more

Advertisement
Atmosphere So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously new album Okay song video stream
Atmosphere, photo by Dan Monick
February 22, 2023 | 10:00am ET

    Origins is a recurring series giving artists a space to break down everything that went into their latest release. Today, Atmosphere’s Slug digs into their new single, “Okay.”

    Minnesota hip-hop duo Atmosphere have announced their new album, So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously, out May 5th via Rhymesayers Entertainment. As a preview, they’ve released the lead single, “Okay,” and its accompanying video. What’s more, they’ve announced an upcoming tour (grab your seats here).

    After releasing over two dozen studio albums in their more than 25-year career, Atmosphere’s newest album explores areas of discomfort unprecedented to the group. The impact of the 2020 lockdown and American civil unrest weaves together a narrative throughout the album of tension and paranoia.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Okay” relays a message of comfort to those who are struggling in the current state of our world. The duo, made up of rapper Slug and producer Ant, felt deeply impacted by the events of 2020, including the murder of George Floyd, which happened in their hometown of Minneapolis.

    “Being here in this community during this time felt like we could no longer depend on our past experiences to guide us forward. there was a sense of progress, but also, shit was feeling dystopian,” Slug tells Consequence. “I wasn’t ready to turn my existence (or my car) into a Mad Max sequel. The dust is still settling, but I wrote this while wanting to remind my loved ones and myself that regardless of the external conflicts happening around us, we are here for each other.”

    Slug drops bars of positivity over a twinkling instrumental, expressing his hope for the future despite the circumstances. “It’ll be okay/ Even if you’re feeling like there ain’t no way,” he raps. “You’re still with us today/ It’s gonna be okay.”

    Advertisement

    Check out the music video for “Okay” — featuring actor Taryn Manning, rappers Murs and Chino XL, and professional wrestler “Platinum” Max Caster — and read about the Slug’s inspirations for the single below.

    In support of the album, Atmosphere will head out on a run of European and US tour dates. See the schedule below. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, February 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Look for deals on Stubhub once they sell out.

    So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously Artwork:

    Atmosphere So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously new album Okay song video stream

    So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously Tracklist:
    01. Okay
    02. Eventide (feat. Shepard Albertson)
    03. Sterling
    04. Dotted Lines
    05. In My Head
    06. Crop Circles
    07. Portrait
    08. It Happened Last Morning
    09. Thanxiety
    10. September Fools’ Day
    11. Talk Talk (feat. Bat Flower)
    12. Watercolors
    13. Holding My Breath
    14. Still Life (feat. Murkage Dave)
    15. After Tears (feat. Sa-Roc)
    16. Positive Space
    17. Bigger Pictures
    18. Truth & Nail
    19. Sculpting with Fire
    20. Alright (Okay Reprise)

    Advertisement

    Atmosphere 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/11 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
    05/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
    05/13 – Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9
    05/15 – Paris, FR @ La Bellevilloise
    05/17 – Berlin, DE @ Hole44
    05/19 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset
    05/20 – Stockholm, SE @ Kägelbanan
    05/21 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
    05/25 – Monterey, CA @ Cali Roots
    06/16 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Everything But the Girl Caution to the Wind stream single fuse new album 2023 song video

Everything But the Girl Get Swept Up in the Moment on New Single "Caution to the Wind": Stream

February 22, 2023

Palms new songs 2023

Palms (Members of Deftones, Isis) Unveil Two Previously Unreleased Songs: Stream

February 22, 2023

Easy Star All-Stars moonage daydream Alex Lifeson

Easy Star All-Stars Break Down Origins of "Moonage Daydream" Cover with Rush's Alex Lifeson: Exclusive

February 22, 2023

babygirl sore eyes origins new song listen stream watch music video

Babygirl Announce New EP, Share Origins of Dreamy New Track "Sore Eyes": Exclusive

February 21, 2023

jason isbell death wish weathervanes 400 unit folk rock americana alternative music news listen stream pre order tracklist artwork tour dates

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit Announce New Album Weathervanes, Share "Death Wish": Stream

February 21, 2023

Lady Lamb Between Two Trees new song stream

Lady Lamb Shares Haunting New Song "Between Two Trees": Stream

February 21, 2023

Princess Nokia ep complicated

Princess Nokia Announces New EP, Shares "complicated": Stream

February 21, 2023

unknown mortal orchestra nadja

Unknown Mortal Orchestra Unveil New Song "Nadja": Stream

February 21, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Atmosphere Announce New Album, Share Origins of "Okay": Exclusive

Menu Shop Search Newsletter