Barney Getting Rebooted with New Animated Series

Whether you love him or hate him, ’90s children’s television staple Barney the dinosaur is getting rebooted in animated form with a new series launching in 2024.

Aimed at preschool kids, the relaunched show will introduce the giant purple dinosaur and his friends to a new generation through song-filled episodes centered around teaching lessons about love, community, and encouragement. Mattel Television will co-produce the series with Corus Entertainment’s Nelvana.

The show is part of Mattel’s relaunch of the franchise spanning across TV and film, as well as a full range of toys, books, and clothing for kids. Not to be left out, there is also a line of apparel and accessories for adult fans featuring classic Barney in the works.

“Barney’s message of love and kindness has stood the test of time,” said Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer and Global Head of Consumer Products at Mattel. “We will tap into the nostalgia of the generations who grew up with Barney, now parents themselves, and introduce the iconic purple dinosaur to a new generation of kids and families around the world across content, products, and experiences.”

Barney & Friends was created by Sheryl Leach with Kathy Parker and Dennis DeShazer. The series aired on PBS from 1992 through 2010, though it received plenty of backlash during its run. Last October, a two-part docuseries about the dark side of the show, titled I Love You, You Hate Me, debuted on Peacock. On the positive side, Daniel Kaluuya is still working on a live-action Barney movie.