Bartees Strange Drops New Songs “Tisched Off” and “Keekee’in”: Stream

Bartees Strange has shared a pair of new tracks, the biting “Tisched Off” and cathartic “Keekee’in.” Both come from Vol. 7 of the Sub Pop Singles Club.

“Tisched Off” recalls Strange’s days as an up-and-coming musician, when he was competing with artists from more privileged backgrounds — many of which attended NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. “When I was living in BK I ran into a bunch of young punk bands and experimental acts that rose quickly from that school,” he recalled in a statement. “I remember feeling like damn — how do you compete with people like that? They’ve got some very real resources. Anywho — it’s just me making fun.”

Meanwhile, “Keekee’in” sees Strange opening up about betrayal. The haunting track was recorded at his guitarist Daniel Kleederman’s house while on break from tour with Car Seat Headrest. “I wrote this song to get some feelings out I had about some business people I was considering working with — they ended up being shady,” he said about the song. “I was thinking about how valuable it is to have people you can really trust. And how few those people are.”

Stream Bartees Strange’s “Tisched Off” and “Keekee’in” below.

Strange’s last full-length, Farm to Table, was one of the best albums released in 2022. The project featured “Heavy Heart,” itself one of the best songs from last year. He hasn’t revealed any details about his highly anticipated follow-up except to describe it as “a motherfucker.”

Next up, Strange will join boygenius on select dates of the new Re:SET concert series. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via the Re:SET website. Ahead of the general on-sale, you can register for pre-sale access.

Subscribe to Sub Pop Singles Club Vol. 7 to get 12 exclusive colored vinyl 7-inch records. It also includes a new single from Sidney Gish, as well as tracks from Keiji Heino, SLIFT, The William Loveday Intention, Zeal & Ardor, Hunx and His Punx, The Shadracks, Dummy, Irreversible Entanglements, Party Dozen, and Matthew “Doc” Dunn.