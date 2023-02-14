beabadoobee Celebrates Valentine’s Day with “Glue Song”: Stream

beabadoobee has shared a bubbly new single called “Glue Song” just in time for Valentine’s Day, along with an accompanying video shot in her hometown in the Philippines. She previously teased the track during her NPR Tiny Desk performance in November.

Heartfelt and sweet, “Glue Song” finds our former Artist of the Month paying tribute to her current partner over beautiful strings. “I’ve been stuck by glue/ Right onto you,” she sings. Watch the music video, directed by Jacob Erland, below.

“I wrote a lot of this song while on tour across Australia and Asia in the back of cars and traveling,” beabadoobee said in a statement, adding that it’s the first love song written during her new relationship. “I usually write these songs that are sad, in the past with my writing even when it doesn’t sound sad looking back, the lyrics usually have been. For the first time this is just me being really happy. I’m in a really positive place for the first time in a long time and feeling love.”

She continued, “We recorded the song with my guitarist and producer Jacob in his house and added in trumpets and strings. This song feels really personal and I went to my hometown in Ilo Ilo to film the music video. It’s where I was born and so that also added another personal touch to the song.”

Last year, beabadoobee released her latest album, Beatopia, which she promoted with a performance of “The Perfect Pair” on The Tonight Show. In March, beabadoobee will trek across Europe before joining Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” in the US and playing select headlining shows of her own. Grab your seats here.