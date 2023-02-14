Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

beabadoobee Celebrates Valentine’s Day with “Glue Song”: Stream

Plus, an accompanying video shot in the Philippines

Advertisement
Beabadoobee Glue Song valentine's day stream
Beabadoobee, photo by Jake Erland
Follow
February 14, 2023 | 3:00pm ET

    beabadoobee has shared a bubbly new single called “Glue Song” just in time for Valentine’s Day, along with an accompanying video shot in her hometown in the Philippines. She previously teased the track during her NPR Tiny Desk performance in November.

    Heartfelt and sweet, “Glue Song” finds our former Artist of the Month paying tribute to her current partner over beautiful strings. “I’ve been stuck by glue/ Right onto you,” she sings. Watch the music video, directed by Jacob Erland, below.

    “I wrote a lot of this song while on tour across Australia and Asia in the back of cars and traveling,” beabadoobee said in a statement, adding that it’s the first love song written during her new relationship. “I usually write these songs that are sad, in the past with my writing even when it doesn’t sound sad looking back, the lyrics usually have been. For the first time this is just me being really happy. I’m in a really positive place for the first time in a long time and feeling love.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    She continued, “We recorded the song with my guitarist and producer Jacob in his house and added in trumpets and strings. This song feels really personal and I went to my hometown in Ilo Ilo to film the music video. It’s where I was born and so that also added another personal touch to the song.”

    Last year, beabadoobee released her latest album, Beatopia, which she promoted with a performance of “The Perfect Pair” on The Tonight Show. In March, beabadoobee will trek across Europe before joining Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” in the US and playing select headlining shows of her own. Grab your seats here.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Zombie Juice Love Without Conditions Hikari

Flatbush Zombies' Zombie Juice Announces Debut Solo Album Love Without Conditions, Shares "Hikari": Stream

February 14, 2023

Feist to release new album in 2023

Feist Announces New Album Multitudes, Shares First Three Songs: Stream

February 14, 2023

lana del rey a&w stream new song single did you know there's a tunnel under ocean blvd

Lana Del Rey Drops "A&W," a Seven-Minute Epic About "Being an American Whore": Stream

February 14, 2023

princess nokia closure

Princess Nokia Gets "closure" on Pop Punk New Single: Stream

February 14, 2023

black thought el michels affair that girl new song stream

Black Thought Would Do Anything for "That Girl" on New El Michels Affair Collaboration: Stream

February 14, 2023

caroline polachek desire i want to turn into you

Caroline Polachek Reveals New Album Desire, I Want to Turn into You: Stream

February 14, 2023

Deerhoof Wedding, March, Flower origins new single video

Deerhoof Share Origins of New Song "Wedding, March, Flower": Exclusive

February 13, 2023

The Lemon Twigs Announce New Album Everything Harmony, Share "Any Time of Day": Stream

February 13, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

beabadoobee Celebrates Valentine's Day with "Glue Song": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter