Beach House to Release New EP Become as Record Store Day Exclusive

Beach House are joining in on the Record Store Day fun this year with a new EP called Become, which they’ll release for the occasion on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023 as a crystal-clear vinyl exclusive. The collection comprises songs that didn’t make it on the dream pop band’s 2022 double album Once Twice Melody.

“The Become EP is a collection of 5 songs from the Once Twice Melody sessions,” the band say in a press release. “We didn’t think they fit in the world of OTM, but later realized they all fit in a little world of their own. To us, they are all kind of scuzzy and spacious, and live in the spirit realm. It’s not really where we are currently going, but it’s definitely somewhere we have been. We hope you enjoy these tunes.”

Beach House, who also self-produced all the songs on Become EP, are just one of many artists we’re looking forward to shopping this Record Store Day; check out our list of the top 30 essential exclusives to look out for, and then check the Record Store Day website for additional details.

Advertisement

Related Video

See the artwork and tracklist for Become EP below.

Last year also saw Beach House contribute to Volume 1 of For the Birds: The Birdsong Project, a massive benefit compilation benefitting the National Audubon Society. As for that potential Kanye West collaboration… we’re just going to assume that’s fallen through.

Become EP Artwork:

Become EP Tracklist:

01. American Daughter

02. Devil’s Pool

03. Holiday House

04. Black Magic

05. Become