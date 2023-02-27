Beale Street 2023: Robert Plant and Greta Van Fleet Top Lineup, the Joke Writes Itself

Beale Street Music Festival is returning May 5th-7th, 2023, and its full lineup has been released today: The Lumineers, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, and Greta Van Fleet are headlining the Memphis fest, which could result in some potentially awkward run-ins backstage!

Anywho, Beale Street 2023 will also host Earth Wind & Fire, Hardy, Jazmine Sullivan, The Roots, AJR, 311, Glorilla, Gary Clark Jr., Ziggy Marley, Young the Giant, White Reaper, and many more, including Lucinda Williams, whose name is written in way too small of a font for some unknown reason. It all goes down at Memphis, Tennessee’s Tom Lee Park.

Three-day general admission passes to Beale Street are going for $205, and one-day GA tickets are $88.53 each. A weekend VIP will set you back $995, in exchange for designated viewing areas, drinks, charging stations, exclusive merch, and air-conditioned restrooms. Grab your tickets to Beale Street Music Festival 2023 here, and see the lineup below.

Greta Van Fleet recently confirmed to Consequence that they have completed their next album, but it seems like even that won’t get Plant on board for a Led Zeppelin reunion. Plant and Krauss are touring in support of their 2021 collaborative album Raise the Roof (get tickets here).

