Beck Performs “Thinking About You” on Kimmel: Watch

Blake Mills and Pino Palladino joined him

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
February 17, 2023 | 1:50pm ET

    Beck was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night, performing his new tearjerker “Thinking About You” with some help from Blake Mills and Pino Palladino.

    With just the three guitarists on stage, Beck’s performance on Kimmel really put the emphasis on the sadness of his lyrics: “Wanna believe in something/ Don’t even have to be true/ Just thinking about you,” he sings, lines that we’ve speculated are about Beck’s ex-wife, with whom he recently split after 14 years together.

    Beck has said before that, although he did initiate the divorce, the experience was “heartbreaking” for him. Considering this is one of the first times he’s played “Thinking About You” live in front of a crowd, it’s pretty impressive that he was able to keep his composure throughout the entire Kimmel bit. Maybe the sunglasses indoors were just a fashion statement, or maybe they were a disguise for potential tears. (We wouldn’t blame him.)

    See Beck, Mills, and Palladino perform “Thinking About You” on Kimmel below.

    In August and September, Beck will embark on a co-headlining tour with Phoenix and special guests Jenny Lewis, Japanese Breakfast, Weyes Blood, and Sir Chloe; grab your tickets over at StubHub. The musician’s last album was 2019’s Hyperspace.

