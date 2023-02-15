Ben Folds Announces New Album What Matters Most, 2023 Tour Dates

Ben Folds is gearing up to release What Matters Most, his first studio album in eight years. The project is out June 2nd via New West Records, and today, the singer-songwriter has announced a 2023 tour and shared the record’s first single, “Winslow Gardens.”

Folds has been making music since the ’80s, and in a statement, he said What Matters Most is the culmination of all those years of writing, recording, touring, and otherwise putting in his 10,000 hours. “There’s a lifetime of craft and experience all focused into this one record,” he explained. “Sonically, lyrically, emotionally, I don’t think it’s an album I could have made at any other point in my career.”

“I come from the vinyl era, and this perhaps more than any record I’ve made is a true album,” Folds continued. “There’s a very specific sequence and arc to each side, all building up to this almost surreal positive finale, and that structure was really important to me. More than anything, I wanted to make an album that was generous, that was useful. I want you to finish this record with something you didn’t have when you started.”

In addition to the standard streaming, CD, and black vinyl editions of the album, What Matters Most will come on a limited edition autographed colored vinyl complete with a flexi disc cover of the Psychedelic Furs’ “The Ghost in You” as well as a limited edition autographed CD that features three live bonus tracks recorded at the Kennedy Center. Pre-orders are ongoing.

In March, Folds will kick off a lengthy tour that includes dates in North America, the UK, and Europe. A Live Nation pre-sale is set for Thursday, February 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code CHORUS), ahead of a general on-sale on Friday, February 17th via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, tickets are available via Stubhub.

First single “Winslow Gardens” combines a jovial guitar with Folds’ classic piano, creating an upbeat instrumental that masks the singer’s message that all good things must come to an end. “Some trips just go one way/ Just when it seems so safe,” Folds sings. Check it out below.

Though it’s been a while since his last LP, 2015’s So There, Folds has stayed busy. Last year, the artist wrote the theme for Apple TV+’s Charlie Brown special It’s the Small Things, Charle Brown, and he explained the Origins of the music in a Consequence exclusive.

What Matters Most Artwork:

What Matters Most Tracklist:

01. But Wait, There’s More

02. Clouds with Ellipses (feat. dodie)

03. Exhausting Lover

04. Fragile

05. Kristine from the 7th Grade

06. Back to Anonymous

07. Winslow Gardens

08. Paddleboat

09. What Matters Most

10. Moments (feat. Tall Heights)

Ben Folds 2023 Tour Dates:

03/24 — Eau Claire, WI @ The Pablo Center at The Confluence

03/25 — Viroqua, WI @ The Historic Temple Theatre

03/26 — Dubuque, IA @ Five Flags Theatre

03/28 — Fort Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre

03/29 — Urbana, IL @ Krannert Center for the Performing Arts

04/21 — Tallahassee, FL @ Capital City Amphitheatre *

04/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall *

04/25 — Cincinnati, OH @ Cincinnati Music Hall *

04/26 — Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

04/28 — Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts *

04/29 — Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

04/30 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Gaillard Center

05/30 — Chicago, IL @ Orchestra Hall*

06/13 — New London, CT @ Garden Arts Center

06/14 — Lowell, MA @ Memorial Auditorium

06/16 — Lewiston, NY @ ARTPARK Mainstage Theater

06/17 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

06/18 — Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre

06/20 — Wilmington, DE @ The Grand Opera House

06/22 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

06/23 — Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theatre

06/24 — Indianapolis, IN @ Rock the Ruins at The Vogue Outdoors

06/25 — Detroit, MI @ Motor City Casino

06/27 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

06/28 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

06/30 — Onamia, MN @ Casino Mill Lacs

07/01 — Fargo, ND @ Outdoors at Fargo Brewing

07/22 — Columbus, OH @ Bicentennial Stage at the Columbus Commons *

08/02 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheatre *

08/04 — Park City, Utah @ TBA *

08/08 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

08/09 — Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre

08/10 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

08/11 — Salina, KS @ The Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

08/13 — Arvada, CO @ TBA

08/15 — Mesa, AZ @ Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center

08/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

08/17 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

08/19 — Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

08/20 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ Orchestra Hall *

10/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ Orchestra Hall *

10/20 — Dallas, TX @ Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center *

10/21 — Dallas, TX @ Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center *

11/08 — Bath, UK @ The Forum

11/09 — Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome

11/10 — Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall

11/12 — Oxford, UK @ New Theatre

11/13 — London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

11/15 — Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead

11/16 — York, UK @ Grand Opera House

11/17 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

11/18 — Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

11/20 — Dublin, IE @ The Helix

11/23 — Zurich, CH – Kaufleuten

11/25 — Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast

11/26 — Wiesbaden, DE @ Kurhaus

11/27 — Utrecht, NL @ TrivoliVredenburg – Grote Zaal

11/30 — Paris, FR @ La Cigale

12/01 — Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

12/02 — Dudelange, LU @ Opderschemlz

12/04 — Essen, DE @ Lichtburg

* = Orchestra dates