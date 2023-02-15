Ben Folds Announces New Album What Matters Most, 2023 Tour Dates

Ben Folds is gearing up to release What Matters Most, his first studio album in eight years. The project is out June 2nd via New West Records, and today, the singer-songwriter has announced a 2023 tour and shared the record’s first single, “Winslow Gardens.”
Folds has been making music since the ’80s, and in a statement, he said What Matters Most is the culmination of all those years of writing, recording, touring, and otherwise putting in his 10,000 hours. “There’s a lifetime of craft and experience all focused into this one record,” he explained. “Sonically, lyrically, emotionally, I don’t think it’s an album I could have made at any other point in my career.”
“I come from the vinyl era, and this perhaps more than any record I’ve made is a true album,” Folds continued. “There’s a very specific sequence and arc to each side, all building up to this almost surreal positive finale, and that structure was really important to me. More than anything, I wanted to make an album that was generous, that was useful. I want you to finish this record with something you didn’t have when you started.”
In addition to the standard streaming, CD, and black vinyl editions of the album, What Matters Most will come on a limited edition autographed colored vinyl complete with a flexi disc cover of the Psychedelic Furs’ “The Ghost in You” as well as a limited edition autographed CD that features three live bonus tracks recorded at the Kennedy Center. Pre-orders are ongoing.
In March, Folds will kick off a lengthy tour that includes dates in North America, the UK, and Europe. A Live Nation pre-sale is set for Thursday, February 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code CHORUS), ahead of a general on-sale on Friday, February 17th via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, tickets are available via Stubhub.
First single “Winslow Gardens” combines a jovial guitar with Folds’ classic piano, creating an upbeat instrumental that masks the singer’s message that all good things must come to an end. “Some trips just go one way/ Just when it seems so safe,” Folds sings. Check it out below.
Though it’s been a while since his last LP, 2015’s So There, Folds has stayed busy. Last year, the artist wrote the theme for Apple TV+’s Charlie Brown special It’s the Small Things, Charle Brown, and he explained the Origins of the music in a Consequence exclusive.
What Matters Most Artwork:
What Matters Most Tracklist:
01. But Wait, There’s More
02. Clouds with Ellipses (feat. dodie)
03. Exhausting Lover
04. Fragile
05. Kristine from the 7th Grade
06. Back to Anonymous
07. Winslow Gardens
08. Paddleboat
09. What Matters Most
10. Moments (feat. Tall Heights)
Ben Folds 2023 Tour Dates:
03/24 — Eau Claire, WI @ The Pablo Center at The Confluence
03/25 — Viroqua, WI @ The Historic Temple Theatre
03/26 — Dubuque, IA @ Five Flags Theatre
03/28 — Fort Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre
03/29 — Urbana, IL @ Krannert Center for the Performing Arts
04/21 — Tallahassee, FL @ Capital City Amphitheatre *
04/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall *
04/25 — Cincinnati, OH @ Cincinnati Music Hall *
04/26 — Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
04/28 — Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts *
04/29 — Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre
04/30 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Gaillard Center
05/30 — Chicago, IL @ Orchestra Hall*
06/13 — New London, CT @ Garden Arts Center
06/14 — Lowell, MA @ Memorial Auditorium
06/16 — Lewiston, NY @ ARTPARK Mainstage Theater
06/17 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center
06/18 — Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre
06/20 — Wilmington, DE @ The Grand Opera House
06/22 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
06/23 — Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theatre
06/24 — Indianapolis, IN @ Rock the Ruins at The Vogue Outdoors
06/25 — Detroit, MI @ Motor City Casino
06/27 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
06/28 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
06/30 — Onamia, MN @ Casino Mill Lacs
07/01 — Fargo, ND @ Outdoors at Fargo Brewing
07/22 — Columbus, OH @ Bicentennial Stage at the Columbus Commons *
08/02 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheatre *
08/04 — Park City, Utah @ TBA *
08/08 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
08/09 — Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre
08/10 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
08/11 — Salina, KS @ The Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts
08/13 — Arvada, CO @ TBA
08/15 — Mesa, AZ @ Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center
08/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
08/17 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
08/19 — Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
08/20 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
10/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ Orchestra Hall *
10/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ Orchestra Hall *
10/20 — Dallas, TX @ Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center *
10/21 — Dallas, TX @ Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center *
11/08 — Bath, UK @ The Forum
11/09 — Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome
11/10 — Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall
11/12 — Oxford, UK @ New Theatre
11/13 — London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
11/15 — Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead
11/16 — York, UK @ Grand Opera House
11/17 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
11/18 — Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
11/20 — Dublin, IE @ The Helix
11/23 — Zurich, CH – Kaufleuten
11/25 — Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast
11/26 — Wiesbaden, DE @ Kurhaus
11/27 — Utrecht, NL @ TrivoliVredenburg – Grote Zaal
11/30 — Paris, FR @ La Cigale
12/01 — Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
12/02 — Dudelange, LU @ Opderschemlz
12/04 — Essen, DE @ Lichtburg
* = Orchestra dates