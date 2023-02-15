Menu
Ben Folds Announces New Album What Matters Most, 2023 Tour Dates

Listen to first single "Winslow Gardens"

ben folds what matters most
Ben Folds, photo by Alysse Gafkjen
February 15, 2023 | 10:07am ET

    Ben Folds is gearing up to release What Matters Most, his first studio album in eight years. The project is out June 2nd via New West Records, and today, the singer-songwriter has announced a 2023 tour and shared the record’s first single, “Winslow Gardens.”

    Folds has been making music since the ’80s, and in a statement, he said What Matters Most is the culmination of all those years of writing, recording, touring, and otherwise putting in his 10,000 hours. “There’s a lifetime of craft and experience all focused into this one record,” he explained. “Sonically, lyrically, emotionally, I don’t think it’s an album I could have made at any other point in my career.”

    “I come from the vinyl era, and this perhaps more than any record I’ve made is a true album,” Folds continued. “There’s a very specific sequence and arc to each side, all building up to this almost surreal positive finale, and that structure was really important to me. More than anything, I wanted to make an album that was generous, that was useful. I want you to finish this record with something you didn’t have when you started.”

    In addition to the standard streaming, CD, and black vinyl editions of the album, What Matters Most will come on a limited edition autographed colored vinyl complete with a flexi disc cover of the Psychedelic Furs’ “The Ghost in You” as well as a limited edition autographed CD that features three live bonus tracks recorded at the Kennedy Center. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    In March, Folds will kick off a lengthy tour that includes dates in North America, the UK, and Europe. A Live Nation pre-sale is set for Thursday, February 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code CHORUS), ahead of a general on-sale on Friday, February 17th via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, tickets are available via Stubhub.

    First single “Winslow Gardens” combines a jovial guitar with Folds’ classic piano, creating an upbeat instrumental that masks the singer’s message that all good things must come to an end. “Some trips just go one way/ Just when it seems so safe,” Folds sings. Check it out below.

    Though it’s been a while since his last LP, 2015’s So There, Folds has stayed busy. Last year, the artist wrote the theme for Apple TV+’s Charlie Brown special It’s the Small Things, Charle Brown, and he explained the Origins of the music in a Consequence exclusive.

    What Matters Most Artwork:

    ben folds what matters most album artwork

    What Matters Most Tracklist:
    01. But Wait, There’s More
    02. Clouds with Ellipses (feat. dodie)
    03. Exhausting Lover
    04. Fragile
    05. Kristine from the 7th Grade
    06. Back to Anonymous
    07. Winslow Gardens
    08. Paddleboat
    09. What Matters Most
    10. Moments (feat. Tall Heights)

    Ben Folds 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/24 — Eau Claire, WI @ The Pablo Center at The Confluence
    03/25 — Viroqua, WI @ The Historic Temple Theatre
    03/26 — Dubuque, IA @ Five Flags Theatre
    03/28 — Fort Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre
    03/29 — Urbana, IL @ Krannert Center for the Performing Arts
    04/21 — Tallahassee, FL @ Capital City Amphitheatre *
    04/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall *
    04/25 — Cincinnati, OH @ Cincinnati Music Hall *
    04/26 — Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
    04/28 — Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts *
    04/29 — Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre
    04/30 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Gaillard Center
    05/30 — Chicago, IL @ Orchestra Hall*
    06/13 — New London, CT @ Garden Arts Center
    06/14 — Lowell, MA @ Memorial Auditorium
    06/16 — Lewiston, NY @ ARTPARK Mainstage Theater
    06/17 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center
    06/18 — Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre
    06/20 — Wilmington, DE @ The Grand Opera House
    06/22 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    06/23 — Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theatre
    06/24 — Indianapolis, IN @ Rock the Ruins at The Vogue Outdoors
    06/25 — Detroit, MI @ Motor City Casino
    06/27 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    06/28 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
    06/30 — Onamia, MN @ Casino Mill Lacs
    07/01 — Fargo, ND @ Outdoors at Fargo Brewing
    07/22 — Columbus, OH @ Bicentennial Stage at the Columbus Commons *
    08/02 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheatre *
    08/04 — Park City, Utah @ TBA *
    08/08 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
    08/09 — Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre
    08/10 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
    08/11 — Salina, KS @ The Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts
    08/13 — Arvada, CO @ TBA
    08/15 — Mesa, AZ @ Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center
    08/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    08/17 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    08/19 — Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
    08/20 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    10/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ Orchestra Hall *
    10/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ Orchestra Hall *
    10/20 — Dallas, TX @ Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center *
    10/21 — Dallas, TX @ Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center *
    11/08 — Bath, UK @ The Forum
    11/09 — Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome
    11/10 — Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall
    11/12 — Oxford, UK @ New Theatre
    11/13 — London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
    11/15 — Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead
    11/16 — York, UK @ Grand Opera House
    11/17 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
    11/18 — Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
    11/20 — Dublin, IE @ The Helix
    11/23 — Zurich, CH – Kaufleuten
    11/25 — Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast
    11/26 — Wiesbaden, DE @ Kurhaus
    11/27 — Utrecht, NL @ TrivoliVredenburg – Grote Zaal
    11/30 — Paris, FR @ La Cigale
    12/01 — Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
    12/02 — Dudelange, LU @ Opderschemlz
    12/04 — Essen, DE @ Lichtburg

    * = Orchestra dates

