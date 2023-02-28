Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Ben Kweller Announces Death of Son Dorain Zev

Kweller's eldest son was an aspiring musician

Advertisement
Ben Kweller has announced the death of his 16-year-old son, Dorian Zev Kweller
Dorian Zev Kweller, photo via Instagram
February 28, 2023 | 10:18am ET

    Ben Kweller has announced the death of his 16-year-old son, Dorian Zev Kweller.

    “There’s no way that I can be typing this but I am…. Our son, Dorian Zev Kweller, was killed last night,” Ben Kweller wrote in statement posted to Instagram on Tuesday (February 28th). “He was only 16 and he was a true legend. Kindest, gentle soul, a friend to all. If you knew him, you know. We’ll never get over him as long as we’re here on earth. Please keep his spirit alive with your memories and the music he made: @reallyzev.”

    Taking after his father, Dorian Zev was an aspiring musician, who released a handful of songs under the name ZEV.

    Related Video

    “Dorian Zev wrote and recorded songs every day,” his father’s statement continued. “A true poet from the day he started speaking. Only a few of his recordings were released but he was on a path and excited about his journey. He had so many plans!!! His first gig was in two weeks, at SXSW. My last text with him was about the merch he wanted to make. My baby boy was at the starting line with so much life ahead of him… I have no idea why things like this happen. We’re in complete shock and don’t know what the future holds. Lizzy, Judah, and I have no idea how to deal with this disaster. Thank you for your prayers and support and we apologize if we are slow to respond to messages.”

    Advertisement

    Dorain Zev was the eldest son of Ben Kwller and his wife, Liz. He is survived by his parents and his younger brother, Judah.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Foo Fighters circa 2022

Foo Fighters Announce 2023 Tour Dates

February 28, 2023

black midi 2023 us tour dates tickets live shows presale hellfire

black midi Announce 2023 US Tour Dates

February 28, 2023

Santana Summer 2023 North America tour dates tickets

Santana Announces Summer 2023 Tour

February 28, 2023

alvvays alex g co-headlining tour indie rock music news tickets pre-sale dates

Alvvays and Alex G Announce Co-Headlining Tour Dates

February 28, 2023

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Corden Sugar Rush Ride

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Perform "Sugar Rush Ride" on Corden: Watch

February 28, 2023

marilyn manson accuser retracts accusation

Marilyn Manson Accuser Says She Was "Manipulated" by Evan Rachel Wood [Updated]

February 28, 2023

TEKE TEKE origins hagata new album artwork tracklist garakuta song video origins

TEKE::TEKE Announce New Album Hagata, Share Origins of "Garakuta": Exclusive

February 28, 2023

rivers cuomo buddy holly tiktok

Rivers Cuomo Finally Duets TikToker Who's Been Playing the "Buddy Holly" Riff for Three Years: Watch

February 28, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ben Kweller Announces Death of Son Dorain Zev

Menu Shop Search Newsletter