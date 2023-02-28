Ben Kweller has announced the death of his 16-year-old son, Dorian Zev Kweller.

“There’s no way that I can be typing this but I am…. Our son, Dorian Zev Kweller, was killed last night,” Ben Kweller wrote in statement posted to Instagram on Tuesday (February 28th). “He was only 16 and he was a true legend. Kindest, gentle soul, a friend to all. If you knew him, you know. We’ll never get over him as long as we’re here on earth. Please keep his spirit alive with your memories and the music he made: @reallyzev.”

Taking after his father, Dorian Zev was an aspiring musician, who released a handful of songs under the name ZEV.

Related Video

“Dorian Zev wrote and recorded songs every day,” his father’s statement continued. “A true poet from the day he started speaking. Only a few of his recordings were released but he was on a path and excited about his journey. He had so many plans!!! His first gig was in two weeks, at SXSW. My last text with him was about the merch he wanted to make. My baby boy was at the starting line with so much life ahead of him… I have no idea why things like this happen. We’re in complete shock and don’t know what the future holds. Lizzy, Judah, and I have no idea how to deal with this disaster. Thank you for your prayers and support and we apologize if we are slow to respond to messages.”

Advertisement

Dorain Zev was the eldest son of Ben Kwller and his wife, Liz. He is survived by his parents and his younger brother, Judah.