Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Ben Stiller Clarifies He Makes “No Apologies” for Tropic Thunder: “It’s Always Been a Controversial Movie”

"Proud of it and the work that everyone did on it"

Advertisement
ben stiller tropic thunder no apologies
Tropic Thunder (DreamWorks)
Follow
February 24, 2023 | 6:23pm ET

    Earlier this week, a tweet claiming Ben Stiller had apologized for making his 2008 comedy Tropic Thunder went viral, leading to Stiller himself clarifying that wasn’t the case.

    “Please stop apologizing for doing this movie,” read the original tweet. “It was and still is funny AF. Even funnier now with cancel culture the way it is. It’s a MOVIE. Ya’ll can just get over it. I was DYING laughing when I first saw it back in the day and so was everyone else.”

    Stiller, who directed and starred in Tropic Thunder, responded by saying, “I make no apologies for Tropic Thunder. Don’t know who told you that. It’s always been a controversial movie since when we opened. Proud of it and the work that everyone did on it.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    As it turns out, a 2018 tweet by Stiller had resurfaced in which he mentioned the backlash to Tropic Thunder from 20 disability advocacy groups around the time it was released.

    “Actually Tropic Thunder was boycotted 10 years ago when it came out, and I apologized then,” Stiller wrote in 2018 while quote-tweeting a response to Shaun White’s apology for dressing up as Simple Jack, a mentally-challenged character from the movie. “It was always meant to make fun of actors trying to do anything to win awards. I stand by my apology, the movie, Shaun White, and the great people and work of the @SpecialOlympics.”

    Besides Simple Jack, Tropic Thunder featured Robert Downey Jr. in blackface while playing Kirk Lazarus, a method actor who gets “pigmentation alteration” to temporarily darken his skin to play a Black character.

    Advertisement

    As Insider points out, Downey spoke at length about the role during a 2019 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. “I think maybe Sean Penn had passed on [it] — possibly wisely. I thought I would do it after Iron Man, then I started thinking, this is a terrible idea,” he said. “Then I thought, ‘Hold on dude, get real here. Where is your heart?’ And my heart is a.) I get to be Black for a summer in my mind, so there’s something in it for me. The other thing is I get to hold up to the nature the insane, self-involved hypocrisy of artists and what they think they’re allowed to do on occasion.”

    He continued, “[Ben Stiller] knew exactly what the vision for this was. He executed it. It was impossible to not have it be an offensive nightmare of a movie. And 90% of my Black friends were like, ‘Dude, that was great.'”

    As for the “other 10%,” Downey said, “I can’t disagree with them, but I know where my heart was, and it’s never an excuse to do something that’s out of place and not of its time, but to me, it was just putting a — it was a blasting cap.”

    Advertisement

    After bringing up White Chicks, he added, “There’s a morality clause here on this planet… and I think having a moral psychology is job one, so sometimes, you just have to go, ‘Yeah I effed up.’ Again, not in my defense, but Tropic Thunder was about how wrong [blackface] is, so I take exception.”

Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Disney's Roger: The Musical coming to stage at Disneyland

Marvel’s Fake Broadway Musical Is Coming to the Stage This Summer at Disney California Adventure

February 24, 2023

netflix cuts prices subscriber growth streaming news

Netflix Lowering Prices in Smaller Markets to Boost Subscriber Growth

February 24, 2023

Matt Shakman The Consultant

Matt Shakman on The Consultant and What It's Like Working Within the Marvel Machine

February 24, 2023

helen mirren shazam too complicated

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Star Helen Mirren Says Plot Is "Too Complicated"

February 24, 2023

steven yeun thunderbolts

Steven Yeun Joins Cast of Marvel's Thunderbolts

February 24, 2023

Creed 3 Review Michael B Jordan

Creed III Review: Michael B. Jordan's Directorial Debut Lands Some Solid Punches

February 23, 2023

new lord of the rings films

New Lord of the Rings Films in the Works at Warner Bros. Discovery

February 23, 2023

Cocaine Bear (Universal)

Cocaine Bear Review: Elizabeth Banks Offers A Pleasant Enough B-Movie High

February 23, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ben Stiller Clarifies He Makes "No Apologies" for Tropic Thunder: "It's Always Been a Controversial Movie"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter