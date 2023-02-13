Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Top 20 Albums to Stare Into The Abyss to While Mending Your Broken Heart

Ranking the best breakup albums just in time for Valentine’s Day

Advertisement
best breakup albums
Illustration by Steven Fiche
Consequence Staff
February 13, 2023 | 10:45am ET

    For every great love tune, there’s an even better song about heartbreak. For every romantic, wedding-ready, feel-good jam, there’s a tear-jerking banger about that evil person who stomped and spat on your heart — and for good reason. Breakups are just as universal of an experience as romance, often bringing up even more intense emotions.

    And those emotions suck. Feelings of loneliness, anger, and, perhaps most potently, loss seem like they’ll never end. The experience is utterly overwhelming, and it’s frankly not healthy to keep all of those emotions bottled up. The best way to get them out? The tried-and-true breakup album.

    The history of heartbreak in pop music is as old as pop music itself. From classic country ballads to midwest emo, Jimmy Rodgers’ “Blue Yodel No. 1” to American Football’s “Never Meant,” artists and audiences alike have found solace in singing their lovesick blues away. As we pointed out in our recent roundup of great sad albums, there’s even scientific evidence that such music provides relief.

    Advertisement

    But, with respect, it doesn’t take some know-it-all scientist to understand the power of soundtracking your healing process with appropriately moody music. Anyone who’s been through a relationship or two can attest to that. So, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best breakup albums of all time… just in case. We only hope you won’t need it anytime soon.

    Check out the full list of the best breakup albums below.

    — Jonah Krueger

    20. Noah and the Whale, The First Days of Spring

    Noah and the Whale The First Days of Spring

    “It’s the first day of spring/ And my life is starting over again,” utters Noah and the Whale frontman Charlie Fink on the titular track of their second album The First Days of Spring. Written in the wake of his breakup with singer-songwriter Laura Marling, the record is a somber, melancholic, and pensive reflection on trying to be oh so totally fine as you deal with your head and heart cracking open in two. It’s a mellow record that wallows deep the darker corners of indie folk, where sadness, anxiety, denial, loneliness, and grief are all but one emotion. “Well, I don’t think that it’s the end, but I know we can’t keep going/ ’Cause blue skies are coming, but I know that it’s hard,” Fink laments on “Our Window.” Because when everything around you is steeped in grey, it’s impossible to look ahead to clearer spring days. – Cady Siregar

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Stories

best post rock albums

10 Albums You Definitely Shouldn’t Play at a Party

February 9, 2023

best albums studying

Top 10 Albums to Study To

February 7, 2023

alex g best songs

Alex G's 10 Best Songs

February 3, 2023

Ranking Michael Mann

A Definitive Ranking of Michael Mann's Films

February 3, 2023

best indie sleaze albums

10 Albums to Transport You Back to Your Indie Sleaze Era

January 31, 2023

Christian Bale Best Roles

Christian Bale's 10 Best Performances

January 30, 2023

rihanna best songs

Rihanna's 10 Best Songs

January 30, 2023

Anticipated Metal Hard Rock Albums 2023

20 Most Anticipated Metal and Hard Rock Albums of 2023

January 26, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Top 20 Albums to Stare Into The Abyss to While Mending Your Broken Heart

Menu Shop Search Newsletter