Best Romantic Movies to Stream Right Now

Whether you have a partner, a polycule, a perfect little pet, or just a comfy spot on the couch, it’s always a good time to bask in the glow of the most romantic movies that streaming has to offer.

With that in mind, Consequence has assembled a collection of our personal go-tos, with tried-and-true classics and new favorites spanning a wide variety of loving moods. From the first blush of young love through the rekindling of old flames, from steamy to slapstick, and from the people who become your whole world to the partners who are but one column in a life built around friends and family, these movies are celebrations of love in all its infinite variety.

So water your roses, order a heart-shaped pizza, and curl up in your comfiest blanket to enjoy the best romantic movies that are streaming right now.

— Wren Graves

His Girl Friday (1940)

Directed by: Howard Hawks

Cast: Cary Grant, Rosalind Russell

Streaming on: Prime Video, The Roku Channel

Life comes at you fast but the jokes come faster in His Girl Friday, one of the first and most enduring remarriage comedies. Hildy (Russell) likes the idea of being a housewife, but as she discovers over the course of 92 breakneck minutes, she loves the newspaper business — perhaps even more than she loves her ex-husband and former editor, Walter (Grant). As she works to break a big case, Hildy keeps delaying an easy life with her respectable new fiancé, until the truth is as obvious as a front-page headline. His Girl Friday is a celebration of passion over prudence. — W.G.

Charade (1963)

Directed by: Stanley Donen

Cast: Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn

Streaming on: Prime Video, Pluto TV, Tubi

For those who like their romance dressed up in globe-hopping mystery, Charade begins with Reggie Lampert (Hepburn) in the French Alps on the verge of divorcing her husband. The plot takes a sharp turn when she returns to find him murdered, and with the help of a dashing stranger named Peter Joshua (Grant), she works to avoid a similar fate while disentangling her husband’s lies. Hepburn and Grant could independently romance a doorknob, and sparks fly whenever they share the screen. Best of all, the ending is as satisfying as it is surprising. — W.G.

The Princess Bride (1987)

Directed by: Rob Reiner

Cast: Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn, Chris Sarandon, André the Giant, Christopher Guest

Streaming on: Disney+

The Princess Bride has it all: romance, fantasy, adventure, Rodents of Unusual Size, quotable quips, and career-defining performances from some of the biggest movie stars of their generation. But the beating heart at the center of it all is love — not just “Mawwiage” — with real chemistry between Elwes and Wright, and even more smoldering looks than there are swings of a sword. Westley and Buttercup are meant to be together and no amount of slapstick hijinks will stop them. Skip The Princess Bride? Inconceivable! — W.G.