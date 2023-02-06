Beyoncé Breaks Grammy Record for Most Wins in History

Queen Bey has reached a new level of Queen Shit: After winning four awards at this year’s Grammys, Beyoncé has officially become the most decorated recording artist of all time.

Beyoncé was already the most nominated artist of all time, going up to 88 nominations (tying with her husband JAY-Z) after scoring nine this year for her album Renaissance and her song “Be Alive,” written for the film King Richard.

As for wins, before tonight, she was behind the late conductor Georg Solti, who had 31 Grammys, and tied for second at 28 with Quincy Jones. Bey took sole possession of second with her award for Best Dance/Electronic Recording (“Break My Soul”), closed the gap with Solti winning Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Plastic Off the Sofa”), and she tied the leader (while stuck in traffic, no less) by taking the trophy for Best R&B Song (“Cuff It”). Finally in the building, the record became hers and hers alone with her win for Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance. Trevor Noah called her the greatest of all time, and it’s hard to argue.

Other key players in Grammy history include Alison Krauss and Chick Corea, who both have 27 awards. While she doesn’t have as many gramophones, Adele has an impressive track record herself: she’s won Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year in the same year two times, the only artist to achieve that feat more than once. Additionally, JAY-Z is tied with Kanye West for the most Grammy-awarded rapper of all time at 24 trophies. This year, he earned three nominations for his appearance on DJ Khaled’s track “God Did,” as well as two nods for his work on Renaissance.

Beyoncé will take Renaissance on the road this summer when she goes on a tour of Europe and North America. Tickets will be released in waves for registered Ticketmaster Verified Fans beginning February 6th. Alternatively, tickets will be available via Stubhub.