Beyoncé Announces “The Renaissance World Tour”

At last, Beyoncé has announced “The Renaissance World Tour.” The 47-date trek kicks off in Europe in May, followed by a run of North American stadium shows beginning in July.

The tour comes in support of Queen Bey’s latest album, Renaissance, and marks her first such outing since the “On the Run II Tour” with JAY-Z in 2018. Her last solo trek came in 2016 with “The Formation World Tour.”

Tickets go on sale beginning Monday, February 6th via Ticketmaster. Stay tuned for more details.

Alternatively, tickets will be available via Stubhub.

Beyoncé 2023 Tour Dates:

05/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena

05/14 – Brussels, BE @ Baudoin Stadium

05/17 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

05/20 – Edinburgh, UK @ Murrayfield

05/23 – Sunderland, UK @ Stadium of Light

05/26 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France

05/29 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur

05/30 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur

06/02 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur

06/06 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium

06/08 – Barcelona, ES @ Olympic Stadium

06/11 – Marseille, FR @ Orange Velodrome

06/15 – Cologne, DE @ Rheinenergiestadion

06/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ JC Arena

06/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ JC Arena

06/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion

06/24 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park

06/27 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Nardowy

07/08 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

07/09 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

07/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

07/15 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

07/17 – Louisville, KY @ Cardinal Stadium

07/20 – Minneapolis, MN Huntington Bank Stadium

07/22 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

07/26 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

07/29 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

07/30 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

08/01 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

08/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Stadium

08/05 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field

08/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

08/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

08/16 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

08/18 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

08/21 – St Louis, MO @ Dome at America’s Center

08/24 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

08/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

08/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

09/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

09/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

09/11 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

09/13 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

09/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium

09/21 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium

09/23 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

09/27 – New Orleans @ Caesars Superdome