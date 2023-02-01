Beyoncé Announces “The Renaissance World Tour”

At last, Beyoncé has announced “The Renaissance World Tour.” The 47-date trek kicks off in Europe in May, followed by a run of North American stadium shows beginning in July.
The tour comes in support of Queen Bey’s latest album, Renaissance, and marks her first such outing since the “On the Run II Tour” with JAY-Z in 2018. Her last solo trek came in 2016 with “The Formation World Tour.”
Tickets go on sale beginning Monday, February 6th via Ticketmaster. Stay tuned for more details.
Alternatively, tickets will be available via Stubhub.
Beyoncé 2023 Tour Dates:
05/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena
05/14 – Brussels, BE @ Baudoin Stadium
05/17 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium
05/20 – Edinburgh, UK @ Murrayfield
05/23 – Sunderland, UK @ Stadium of Light
05/26 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France
05/29 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur
05/30 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur
06/02 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur
06/06 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium
06/08 – Barcelona, ES @ Olympic Stadium
06/11 – Marseille, FR @ Orange Velodrome
06/15 – Cologne, DE @ Rheinenergiestadion
06/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ JC Arena
06/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ JC Arena
06/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion
06/24 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park
06/27 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Nardowy
07/08 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
07/09 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
07/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
07/15 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
07/17 – Louisville, KY @ Cardinal Stadium
07/20 – Minneapolis, MN Huntington Bank Stadium
07/22 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
07/26 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
07/29 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
07/30 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
08/01 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
08/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Stadium
08/05 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field
08/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
08/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
08/16 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
08/18 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
08/21 – St Louis, MO @ Dome at America’s Center
08/24 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
08/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
08/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
09/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
09/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
09/11 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
09/13 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
09/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium
09/21 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium
09/23 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
09/27 – New Orleans @ Caesars Superdome