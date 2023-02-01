Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Biden Calls for Limits on Concert Fees and Early Termination Fees for TV, Internet

Biden is using a meeting of the President's Competition Council to push the Junk Fee Prevention Act

Advertisement
joe biden ticket fees credit cards early termination tv internet junk fees protection act
Joe Biden, hoto by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
February 1, 2023 | 10:38am ET

    President Joe Biden is calling for limits on concert fees and early termination charges for TV and internet, as well as restrictions on excessive penalties for late payments on credit cards and a new rule that would require airlines and other booking platforms to list upfront the full price of tickets.

    Biden is using a February 1st meeting of the President’s Competition Council to lay out the agenda and pressure Congress to adopt new legislation, the Junk Fee Prevention Act, Deadline reports. As part of the push, the White House cited a study by the Government Accountability Office that looked at 31 major venues and five ticket sellers, finding that the average service charge totaled more than 20% of the face value, and could reach up to half the overall cost.

    The announcement follows last week’s bipartisan hearing in which the Senate grilled Live Nation President Joe Berchtold over the company’s botched Taylor Swift “The Eras Tour” pre-sale. Senator Amy Klobuchar argued that Live Nation’s excessive fees are a symptom of a lack of competition in the ticketing market and calling the company the “definition of monopoly.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Other proposals in the Junk Fee Prevention Act include preventing airlines from charging families to sit next to their young children and capping hotel “destination fees” and “resort fees.”

    The White House and Congress had previously addressed competition in internet with language in the Infrastructure and Jobs Act that required broadband providers to disclose prices, speeds, and data allowances in easy-to-understand labels. The Junk Fee Prevention Act would mark a substantial expansion of government oversight of telecom and ticket markets. While it has a clear path to clearing the Senate, its future in the House of Representatives is less certain, as the new Speaker, Republican Kevin McCarthy, prioritizes a debt limit fight. McCarthy has called for steep spending cuts, though has refused to highlight which programs he would like to target.

Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

surgeon general social medai 13 too young platforms

US Surgeon General Says 13-Year-Olds Are Too Young to Use Social Media

January 30, 2023

elon musk twitter poll step down head ceo

Twitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down, He Pledges to “Abide by the Results”

December 19, 2022

elon musk no longer world's richest man bernard arnault

Boo Hoo, Elon Musk Is No Longer World's Richest Man

December 13, 2022

elon musk animal testing neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink Company Under Investigation for Animal Welfare Violations

December 7, 2022

kanye west no longer buying parler deal off social media platform

Actually Kanye West Will Not Be Buying Parler

December 1, 2022

elon musk goat statue

Crypto Nerds Built Elon Musk a $600,000 Statue of His Head on a Doge Riding a Rocket

November 22, 2022

tesla stock price down 50% twitter elon musk recalls

Tesla Stock Price Down 50% Since Elon Musk Offered to Buy Twitter

November 22, 2022

elon musk suspends twitter accounts kathy griffin sarah silverman rich sommer impersonating impersonation handle fake

Elon Musk Suspends Twitter Users for Impersonating Elon Musk

November 7, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Biden Calls for Limits on Concert Fees and Early Termination Fees for TV, Internet

Menu Shop Search Newsletter