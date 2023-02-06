Showtime Quintupling Down on Billions with Multiple Spinoffs in the Works

Showtime is going all-in on the success of Billions by expanding it into a full-blown franchise, reports the Wall Street Journal.

The network is developing as many as four series from Billions co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien, starting with a spinoff set in Miami. Other known shows are currently planned under the imaginative working titles Millions and Trillions.

Dexter will also be expanding in a similar manner. In addition to a recently ordered origin story prequel series, Showtime is considering further spinoffs based on other Dexter characters, including John Lithgow’s chilling Trinity Killer. News of the prequel came alongside the recent cancellation of Dexter: New Blood after one season.

Advertisement

Related Video

With the hope of launching another franchise, Showtime has announced a straight-to-series order of espionage political thriller The Department, which will be directed by George Clooney. Billed as following in the “great tradition” of Homeland, the show is based on the French drama Le Bureau Des Legendes.

The expansion strategy comes from President and CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks Chris McCarthy, who has been credited with growing Paramount’s smash hit Yellowstone. There are currently two prequels for the Taylor Sheridan franchise, titled 1883 and 1923.

Last week, Paramount Global announced Showtime would be rebranded as Paramount+ with Showtime. McCarthy said the company would “divert investment away from areas that are underperforming,” which involved shelving the Shailene Woodley series Three Women and canceling the one-season dramas Let the Right One In and American Gigolo.