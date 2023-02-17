Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Billy Crudup sits down with Kyle Meredith to discuss Hello Tomorrow!, the Apple TV+ series that showcases a retro-futuristic world that looks as much like the 1950s as it does the distant future.

Advertisement

Related Video

The actor, who plays a traveling salesman hawking timeshares on the moon while trying to outrun his past, talks about what it was like to get to play in this type of world on the set, why the ’50s lends itself to imagining what the future would look like, and his own love of magazine likes Popular Mechanics.

Crudup also digs into the music of the series that plays from the same period and why he feels so connected to that era of music.

Listen to Billy Crudup chat about Hello Tomorrow! and more in the new episode above, or via the YouTube player below. As always, please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.