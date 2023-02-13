Billy Strings Announces 2023 US Tour Dates

Billy Strings has expanded his 2023 tour with a run of summer tour dates.

Following a run of shows taking place in February and March, Strings will return to the road in April for even more touring. He’ll headline two nights at Red Rocks and also play multiple shows in St. Augustine, San Diego, Austin, Indianapolis, and Cleveland.

The newly announced summer run takes place in July and August, including multiple nights in Cary, NC; Boston, MA; Portland, ME; Essex Junction, VT; and Huntsville, AL.

Tickets for Strings’ newly announced tour dates go on sale Friday, February 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with an artist pre-sale taking place on Wednesday, February 15th (use access code CHORUS).

Tickets to Strings’ previously announced concerts are available via Stubhub.

Last November, Strings released ME/AND/DAD, a new studio album on which he and his father — fellow musician Terry Barber — performed songs they played together during Strings’ childhood. He also performed a live cover of Johnny Cash’s “Cocaine Blues” with an unlikely duet partner, Post Malone.

Editor’s Note: This article has been update to include Billy Strings’ new tour dates taking this summer.

Billy Strings 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

02/16 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

02/17 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

02/18 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

02/21 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

02/22 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

02/24 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

02/25 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

02/26 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

03/03 — Winston-Salem, NC @ Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum – Doc Watson’s 100th Birthday Show

03/04 — Winston-Salem, NC @ Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

03/07 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

03/10 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/11 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

03/12 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

03/16 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

03/17 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

03/18 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

04/13 —Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

04/14 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Civic Center Arena

04/15 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Civic Center Arena

04/18 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

04/20 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

04/21 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

04/22 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

04/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl – Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday

04/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl – Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday

05/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/12 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/13 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

05/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

05/20 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

05/21 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

05/26 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley

06/02 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/07 – Tulsa, O @ BOK Center

06/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

06/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

06/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

06/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

06/14 – Cleveland, OH @Jacobs Pavilion

06/16 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

06/17 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

07/13 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

07/14 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

07/15 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

07/19 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena

07/21 – Bridgeport, CT@ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

07/22 – Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo

07/23 – Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo

07/25 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

07/26 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

07/28 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

07/29 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

07/30 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

08/07 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp

08/08 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

08/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Grobe Freiheit 36

08/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum

08/25 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

08/26 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater