Billy Strings Announces 2023 US Tour Dates

Including a new run of summer shows

Billy Strings, photo by Jesse Faatz
February 13, 2023 | 11:07am ET

    Billy Strings has expanded his 2023 tour with a run of summer tour dates.

    Following a run of shows taking place in February and March, Strings will return to the road in April for even more touring. He’ll headline two nights at Red Rocks and also play multiple shows in St. Augustine, San Diego, Austin, Indianapolis, and Cleveland.

    The newly announced summer run takes place in July and August, including multiple nights in Cary, NC; Boston, MA; Portland, ME; Essex Junction, VT; and Huntsville, AL.

    Tickets for Strings’ newly announced tour dates go on sale Friday, February 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with an artist pre-sale taking place on Wednesday, February 15th (use access code CHORUS).

    Tickets to Strings’ previously announced concerts are available via Stubhub.

    Last November, Strings released ME/AND/DAD, a new studio album on which he and his father — fellow musician Terry Barber — performed songs they played together during Strings’ childhood. He also performed a live cover of Johnny Cash’s “Cocaine Blues” with an unlikely duet partner, Post Malone.

    Editor’s Note: This article has been update to include Billy Strings’ new tour dates taking this summer.

    Billy Strings 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    02/16 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    02/17 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    02/18 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    02/21 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
    02/22 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
    02/24 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    02/25 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    02/26 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    03/03 — Winston-Salem, NC @ Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum – Doc Watson’s 100th Birthday Show
    03/04 — Winston-Salem, NC @ Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
    03/07 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
    03/10 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    03/11 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
    03/12 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
    03/16 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
    03/17 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
    03/18 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
    04/13 —Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
    04/14 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Civic Center Arena
    04/15 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Civic Center Arena
    04/18 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
    04/20 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
    04/21 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
    04/22 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
    04/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl – Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday
    04/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl – Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday
    05/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    05/12 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    05/13 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
    05/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
    05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
    05/20 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
    05/21 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
    05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
    05/26 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley
    06/02 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    06/03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    06/07 – Tulsa, O @ BOK Center
    06/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
    06/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
    06/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
    06/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
    06/14 – Cleveland, OH @Jacobs Pavilion
    06/16 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    06/17 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
    07/13 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
    07/14 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
    07/15 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
    07/19 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena
    07/21 – Bridgeport, CT@ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
    07/22 – Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
    07/23 – Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
    07/25 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
    07/26 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
    07/28 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
    07/29 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
    07/30 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
    08/07 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp
    08/08 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
    08/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Grobe Freiheit 36
    08/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum
    08/25 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
    08/26 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

