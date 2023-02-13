Billy Strings Announces 2023 US Tour Dates

Billy Strings has expanded his 2023 tour with a run of summer tour dates.
Following a run of shows taking place in February and March, Strings will return to the road in April for even more touring. He’ll headline two nights at Red Rocks and also play multiple shows in St. Augustine, San Diego, Austin, Indianapolis, and Cleveland.
The newly announced summer run takes place in July and August, including multiple nights in Cary, NC; Boston, MA; Portland, ME; Essex Junction, VT; and Huntsville, AL.
Tickets for Strings’ newly announced tour dates go on sale Friday, February 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with an artist pre-sale taking place on Wednesday, February 15th (use access code CHORUS).
Tickets to Strings’ previously announced concerts are available via Stubhub.
Last November, Strings released ME/AND/DAD, a new studio album on which he and his father — fellow musician Terry Barber — performed songs they played together during Strings’ childhood. He also performed a live cover of Johnny Cash’s “Cocaine Blues” with an unlikely duet partner, Post Malone.
Editor’s Note: This article has been update to include Billy Strings’ new tour dates taking this summer.
Billy Strings 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
02/16 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
02/17 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
02/18 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
02/21 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
02/22 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
02/24 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
02/25 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
02/26 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
03/03 — Winston-Salem, NC @ Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum – Doc Watson’s 100th Birthday Show
03/04 — Winston-Salem, NC @ Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
03/07 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
03/10 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/11 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
03/12 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
03/16 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
03/17 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
03/18 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
04/13 —Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
04/14 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Civic Center Arena
04/15 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Civic Center Arena
04/18 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
04/20 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
04/21 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
04/22 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
04/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl – Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday
04/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl – Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday
05/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05/12 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05/13 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
05/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
05/20 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
05/21 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
05/26 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley
06/02 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/07 – Tulsa, O @ BOK Center
06/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
06/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
06/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
06/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
06/14 – Cleveland, OH @Jacobs Pavilion
06/16 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
06/17 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
07/13 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
07/14 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
07/15 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
07/19 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena
07/21 – Bridgeport, CT@ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
07/22 – Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
07/23 – Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
07/25 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
07/26 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
07/28 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
07/29 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
07/30 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
08/07 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp
08/08 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
08/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Grobe Freiheit 36
08/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum
08/25 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
08/26 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater